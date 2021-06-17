 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West baseball sweeps Senior; Cedar Falls split with Western Dubuque
0 comments
top story
METRO BASEBALL ROUNDUP

West baseball sweeps Senior; Cedar Falls split with Western Dubuque

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-waterloo west.jpg

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West secured its second Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of the week Thursday with a pair of wins over Dubuque Senior.

The Wahawks took the opener 10-3 before winning the second game 5-2. 

In game one, West answered Senior runs in the top half of the first two innings with three runs in the bottom of the frame to jump out to a 6-3 advantage. The Wahawks added four runs in the fifth.

Carter Schulte and Mitch Fordyce each homered for West and drove in two runs apiece. Colby Adams finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Fordyce and Ben Melcher also drove in two.

West pitcher Josh Willis worked a complete game for the win.

West never trailed in game two. Schulte finished 2-for-3 with another home run. Adams added two more hits and Melcher drove in a run.

Luke Fordyce picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Dylan Alcorn pitched the final out for a save. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-0, CEDAR FALLS 3-1: Cedar Falls leaned on its defense and pitching to bounce back from a blowout loss in game one and salvage a doubleheader split Thursday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Leadoff hitter Ben Phillips opened the second game with a double and scored on a Connor Woods hit for the lone run in Cedar Falls' 1-0 victory.

Zach Neese pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts versus three walks and four hits allowed. Phillips worked around a hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the seventh for a clutch save.

Western Dubuque tagged Cedar Falls pitching for 12 hits and drew seven walks during the opening game.

COLUMBUS 3, NEW HAMPTON 1: Catcher Alex Purdy's two-run double highlighted a three-run fifth inning for Waterloo Columbus during a nonconference road win at New Hampton.

Sailors' pitcher Alex Feldmann struck out six and didn't allow an earned run in seven innings of work.

HEMPSTEAD 21-10, EAST 0-0: Dubuque Hempstead drew 27 walks and recorded 19 hits over two games during a sweep over Waterloo East.

Freshman Demaris Henderson led East with a pair of hits in game one. Jaxson Bentley recorded a double for the Trojans in game two.

Linescores

WATERLOO WEST 10-5, SENIOR 3-2

Game one

Senior;210;000;0 - 3

West;330;400;x - 10

Game two

Senior;000;101;0 - 2

West;010;022;x - 5

WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-0, CEDAR FALLS 0-1

Game one

Western Dub.;103;044;2 - 14;12;1

Cedar Falls;021;000;0 - 3;8;1

Game two

Western Dub;000;000;0 - 0;5;1

Cedar Falls;100;000;x - 1;5;0

COLUMBUS 3, NEW HAMPTON 1

Columbus;000;030;0 - 3

New Hampton;000;010;0 - 1

HEMPSTEAD 21-10, EAST 0-0

Game one

Hempstead;839;100;0 - 21

East;000;000;0 - 0

Game two

Hempstead;402;200;2 - 10

East;000;000;0 - 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Aaron Rodgers be the starting QB for the Packers week 1?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News