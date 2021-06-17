West baseball sweeps Senior; Cedar Falls split with Western Dubuque

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West secured its second Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of the week Thursday with a pair of wins over Dubuque Senior.
The Wahawks took the opener 10-3 before winning the second game 5-2.
In game one, West answered Senior runs in the top half of the first two innings with three runs in the bottom of the frame to jump out to a 6-3 advantage. The Wahawks added four runs in the fifth.
Carter Schulte and Mitch Fordyce each homered for West and drove in two runs apiece. Colby Adams finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Fordyce and Ben Melcher also drove in two.
West pitcher Josh Willis worked a complete game for the win.
West never trailed in game two. Schulte finished 2-for-3 with another home run. Adams added two more hits and Melcher drove in a run.
Luke Fordyce picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Dylan Alcorn pitched the final out for a save.
WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-0, CEDAR FALLS 3-1: Cedar Falls leaned on its defense and pitching to bounce back from a blowout loss in game one and salvage a doubleheader split Thursday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
Leadoff hitter Ben Phillips opened the second game with a double and scored on a Connor Woods hit for the lone run in Cedar Falls' 1-0 victory.
Zach Neese pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts versus three walks and four hits allowed. Phillips worked around a hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the seventh for a clutch save.
Western Dubuque tagged Cedar Falls pitching for 12 hits and drew seven walks during the opening game.
COLUMBUS 3, NEW HAMPTON 1: Catcher Alex Purdy's two-run double highlighted a three-run fifth inning for Waterloo Columbus during a nonconference road win at New Hampton.
Sailors' pitcher Alex Feldmann struck out six and didn't allow an earned run in seven innings of work.
HEMPSTEAD 21-10, EAST 0-0: Dubuque Hempstead drew 27 walks and recorded 19 hits over two games during a sweep over Waterloo East.
Freshman Demaris Henderson led East with a pair of hits in game one. Jaxson Bentley recorded a double for the Trojans in game two.