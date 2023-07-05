WATERLOO — The Waterloo West baseball team earned its fourth win over a top 10 team this season with a doubleheader split against No. 2 Cedar Rapids Prairie on Monday.

The Hawks (32-6) took the first game of the series 10-8 as a West (11-23) comeback attempt in the seventh inning fell short with four runs in the frame.

Tayvon Homolar and Alex Willis both secured multi-performances while driving in one run apiece. Willis and Jesse Alcorn hit doubles in the contest. Brenner Ortman also recorded a multi-hit outing.

The Wahawks won the second game 3-1 in a defensive battle in which the teams combined for nine hits.

Homolar, Cael Caughron and Parker Engstrom drove in one run apiece in the win. Caughron and Willis combined to propel West to the win from the mound. Willis earned the win, going 6.0 innings while Caughron picked up the save.

Cedar Falls 9-2, Iowa City West 8-4: The Tigers extended their winning streak to eight consecutive victories before stumbling in the second half of a doubleheader against the Trojans on Monday.

Cedar Falls (23-13) took game one of the series against City West (17-21), 9-8, as Logan Wroe led the way with three RBIs. The junior went 2-of-4 in the game with a double and triple.

Teeghan Rath also shined in the win with a 3-of-5 showing at the plate with two doubles.

Payton Marsh and Luke DeGabriele also hit doubles to give the Tigers six extra-base hits in the win.

Dash Shortway earned credit for the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings pitched.

Cedar Falls failed to overcome four runs from City West in the bottom of the first in the second game. The Tigers scored once in the first and once in the fifth before falling by two runs.

Independence 8-7, Maquoketa 2-2: The Mustangs (20-19) climbed above .500 with their fifth and sixth straight wins over the Cardinals (8-21) on Monday.

Bryce Christian led the way with his bat, driving five runs combined in the doubleheader. The freshman went 2-of-7 in the series with a double.

Korver Hupke and Mitchell Johnson drove in three runs each. Johnson went 4-of-5 in the doubleheader with two doubles. Hupke recorded a 4-of-7 showing.

Keegan Palmer and Andrew Rottinghaus recorded the wins for Indee.

Nashua-Plainfield 6, Central City 3: The Huskies (17-7) opened postseason play with a win over the Wildcats (5-21).

Bo Harrington and Dawson Glaser both drove in two runs to lead the Huskies. Harrington went 2-of-4 with a triple. Glaser went 3-of-4.

Tucker Frazen added on RBI on a 3-of-4 night that included a double.

Glaser recorded the win on the mound with 12 strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work.

The Huskies face East Buchanan (12-9) in Troy Mills on Wednesday in the class 1A substate 3 tournament at 7 p.m.

East Buchanan 9, Edgewood-Colesburg 5: The Buccaneers (12-9) topped the Vikings (10-11) behind five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

leading 4-3, East Buchanan pushed its lead to 9-3 to seal a postseason win in the first round of the 1A-3 tournament.

Ryland Cornell and Gram Erickson both drove in two runs apiece on 2-of-3 hitting performances which included doubles. Brady Van Scoyoc and Tanner Thurm drove in one run each.

Will Hansen earned the win on the mound, going 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts to three hits and three runs.

The Buccaneers face Nashua-Plainfield in Troy Mills on Wednesday in the class 1A substate 3 tournament at 7 p.m.

Janesville 9, Dunkerton 3: The Wildcats (12-11) scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to skate by the Raiders (6-13) on Monday.

Dunkerton took a 3-0 lead after three full innings, but could not hang on to the lead in the final four as Janesville won 9-3 in the first round of the 1A-3 tournament.

Blake Porter hit a grand slam to lead the Wildcats with four RBIs. Dawson Graham added two RBIs in a 3-of-4 night at the plate.

Tyler Hoodjer recorded the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

Janesville travels to Fairbank to face Wapsie Valley (23-12) in the quarterfinals of the 1A-3 tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley 10, Postville 0: The Warriors (23-12) only needed five innings to take down the Pirates (0-19) in the first round of the 1A-3 tournament.

Wapsie Valley scored six runs in the bottom of the first to get out to a strong start before cruising to the win.

Tucker Ladeburg led the Warriors with two RBIs on a 2-of-3 showing at the plate. Blake Hesse and Mason Harter added one RBI apiece.

Harter went 2-of-3 in the contest with a double while Bryar Bellis knocked a triple to give Wapsie Valley two extra-base hits in the win.

Hunter Curley recorded the win, going 2.0 innings and notching five strikeouts. Tyler Schoer sealed the shutout with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Schoer and Curley combined for a five-inning no hitter.

Wapsie Valley hosts Janesville in the quarterfinals of the 1A-3 tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Denver 3, Starmont 0: The Cyclones (5-22) opened the postseason with a win over the Stars (10-14) on the road.

Denver jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and held on for the win.

Ryan Law led Denver with two RBIs in a 2-of-3 night at the plate which included two doubles. The sophomore also recorded the win on the mound, going 7.0 innings with six strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

The Cyclones travel to Cascade to face Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5) in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A substate 3 tournament on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Collins-Maxwell 10, AGWSR 0: The Cougars (3-18) fell in the first round of the class 1A substate 2 tournament as the Spartans (15-7) rolled to a win.

The Cougars failed to record a hit in the loss as the game lasted five innings.