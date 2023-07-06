DECORAH — Waterloo West rounded out its regular season with a 4-1 win over Decorah on Wednesday.

The Wahawks (12-23) scored three runs in the top of the second to build an initial lead on the Vikings (16-16) before cruising to the finish line.

Cael Caughron set the tone at the plate with two RBIs in a 2-of-4 night at the plate.

Tayvon Homolar recorded the win on the mound with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. The junior allowed two hits and one unearned run.

Cedar Falls 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 0: The Tigers (24-14) rounded out their regular season slate with a 7-0 rout of the Go-Hawks (20-11).

Cedar Falls scored twice in the second and fifth innings before sealing the win with three runs in the sixth.

Logan Wroe led the Tigers with three RBIs in the win while going 1-of-2 at the plate. Luke DeGabriele and Shae Buskohl added one RBI apiece.

Four pitchers saw action for Cedar Falls in the shutout with Wroe earning the win.

Camanche 5, Columbus 2: The Sailors (18-12) suffered a season-ending loss as the Storm (10-17) managed three runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The Sailors managed four hits in the loss.

Hudson 3, Grundy Center 2: The Pirates (19-10) managed a late surge to beat the Spartans (17-7) on Wednesday.

Caleb Ham led the Pirates with one RBI on a 2-of-3 night. Ham and Camden Davis combined to lead Hudson to the win on the mound. Davis earned the win with 6.1 innings of work.

Tate Jirovsky and Brayden Davie both drove in one run apiece for Grundy Center.

Hudson travels to Anamosa (18-12) for the Class 2A District 8 Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Dike-New Hartford 3: The Falcons (15-11) upset the Wolverines (17-11) to advance to the Class 2A District 13 Championship.

A-P jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first three and a half innings which proved an insurmountable lead.

Preston Janssen and Kamdon Hoppenworth drove in one run apiece. Devin Davis earned the win on the mound with 6.2 innings of work.

Gus Varney did what he could to get DNH back in the game with a solo home run.

The Falcons face East Marshall in the district title game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in State Center.

Denver 7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3: The Cyclones (6-22) surprise postseason run continued with a win over the Cougars (18-6).

Login Hanlin drove in three runs with a 1-of-3 night at the plate that included a double. Jacob Steege and Braxton Sauerbrei drove in one run each.

Chase McEwan earned the win on the mound.

The Cyclones face Cascade in the Class 2A District 5 Championship in Cascade on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Other scores: BGM 3, Don Bosco 2; New Hampton 7, Osage 6; Lake Mills 2, North Butler 1; East Buchanan 10, Nashua-Plainfield 4; South Winneshiek 4, Kee 1; Anamosa 8, Jesup 3; GMG 7, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2.