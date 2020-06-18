Waterloo West finds finishing touch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO - The Waterloo West baseball team has been battle tested early in the season.

After rallying against Cedar Falls Tuesday night, then losing in extra innings, the Wahawks battled Dubuque Senior at home Thursday night and held a lead for an exciting 6-4 victory.

West starting pitcher Sam Moore forced his coach to adjust the game plan as he worked deep into the game.

"Going into the game we knew that Senior was a hard hitting team and our plan was to get Sam (Moore) three good innings on the mound and then start making some changes," West coach Chad Crosby said. "Sam was throwing so well and never really struggled that we had to keep him in there. He was throwing strikes and we were making plays."

Moore struck out just four batters, while his fielders came up with timely outs.

"I felt pretty comfortable all night and did not worry too much about the defense," Moore said. "I have a lot of confidence in the guys in the field and know I just had to throw strikes and they would get it done. We played so much better tonight than we did the last game and it felt good to finish the game the way we did."