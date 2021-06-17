Waterloo East softball sweeps Dubuque Wahlert

DUBUQUE -- Waterloo East finished with 29 hits in two games during a road Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader sweep Thursday night at Dubuque Wahlert.
East won the first game 6-0 and took the second game 15-3.
Sydney Magnuson blasted a home run and finished with two hits and three RBIs for East in the opening game. Joceyln Foss led the Trojans with three hits. Jayden Bentley and Addy Grimmett each finished with two hits.
In addition to her powerful bat, Magnuson pitched a shutout with six strikeouts for the game one victory.
Bentley led East in game two with four hits, including a pair of doubles. Magnuson added a three-run homer and Aalona Ford also drove in three runs.
Foss picked up the game two pitching victory with six strikeouts versus two walks and just two earned runs allowed.
WESTERN DUBUQUE 6-11, WATERLOO WEST 0-1: The Bobcats totaled 29 hits during a doubleheader softball sweep over the Wahawks at Farley Community Park.
Thursday
Waterloo West baseball secured its second Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of the week Thursday with a pair of wins over Dubuque Senior at West High.
The Wahawks took the opener 10-3 before winning the second game 5-2.
In game one, West answered Senior runs in the top half of the first two innings with three runs in the bottom of the frame to jump out to a 6-3 advantage. The Wahawks added four runs in the fifth.
Carter Schulte and Mitch Fordyce each homered for West and drove in two runs apiece. Colby Adams finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Fordyce and Ben Melcher also drove in two.
West pitcher Josh Willis worked a complete game for the win.
West never trailed in game two. Schulte finished 2-for-3 with another home run. Adams added two more hits and Melcher drove in a run.
Luke Fordyce picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Dylan Alcorn pitched the final out for a save.
WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-0, CEDAR FALLS 3-1: Cedar Falls leaned on its defense and pitching to bounce back from a blowout loss in game one and salvage a doubleheader split Thursday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
Leadoff hitter Ben Phillips opened the second game with a double and scored on a Connor Woods hit for the lone run in Cedar Falls' 1-0 victory.
Zach Neese pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts versus three walks and four hits allowed. Phillips worked around a hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the seventh for a clutch save.
Western Dubuque tagged Cedar Falls pitching for 12 hits and drew seven walks during the opening game.
COLUMBUS 3, NEW HAMPTON 1: Catcher Alex Purdy's two-run double highlighted a three-run fifth inning for Waterloo Columbus during a nonconference road win at New Hampton.
Sailors' pitcher Alex Feldmann struck out six and didn't allow an earned run in seven innings of work.
HEMPSTEAD 21-10, EAST 0-0: Dubuque Hempstead drew 27 walks and recorded 19 hits over two games during a sweep over Waterloo East.
Freshman Demaris Henderson led East with a pair of hits in game one. Jaxson Bentley recorded a double for the Trojans in game two.