Waterloo East softball sweeps Dubuque Wahlert

The Wahawks took the opener 10-3 before winning the second game 5-2.

In game one, West answered Senior runs in the top half of the first two innings with three runs in the bottom of the frame to jump out to a 6-3 advantage. The Wahawks added four runs in the fifth.

Carter Schulte and Mitch Fordyce each homered for West and drove in two runs apiece. Colby Adams finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Fordyce and Ben Melcher also drove in two.

West pitcher Josh Willis worked a complete game for the win.

West never trailed in game two. Schulte finished 2-for-3 with another home run. Adams added two more hits and Melcher drove in a run.

Luke Fordyce picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Dylan Alcorn pitched the final out for a save.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 14-0, CEDAR FALLS 3-1: Cedar Falls leaned on its defense and pitching to bounce back from a blowout loss in game one and salvage a doubleheader split Thursday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Leadoff hitter Ben Phillips opened the second game with a double and scored on a Connor Woods hit for the lone run in Cedar Falls' 1-0 victory.