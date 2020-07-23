Watch now: Cedar Falls baseball ends 31-year state tournament drought

Cedar Falls took note and patience led to an early ambush.

Isaac Bauer opened with a single before Flanscha and Drew Hoth drew one-out walks. Brody Bartlett then drove in two with an opposite-field single. After a walk by Caleb Raisty plated a run, No. 9 hitter Jaden Kramer drove in the fourth and fifth runs with an opposite-field single.

“We knew we needed to make (Donels) make pitches,” Williams said. “We did and we made some great swings. Combine a couple walks and a couple great hits and it’s 5-0 and we’re relaxed then.”

Flanscha, Cedar Falls’ most consistent starter in this shortened season, used that early cushion to his advantage. The Tigers didn’t surrender a run until Dylan Davis’ homer in the fourth inning. CF then limited damage to two and one runs in the fifth and sixth as Kennedy’s bats came to life.

Flanscha finished with four strikeouts and just two walks in 6 2/3 innings while scattering 10 hits.

After a 31-year state tournament drought, few would have imagined this would have become Cedar Falls’ breakthrough. Yet, these Tigers knew they had put in the work and they seized the opportunity.