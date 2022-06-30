Warriors pick up 19th win of the season with walk off win over Janesville

FAIRBANK -- The Wapsie Valley baseball team earned its 19th win of the season with a 6-5, walk off victory over the Janesville Wildcats, Thursday night.

The regular season finale for both teams, the non-conference bout provided the (18-11) Warriors and (15-6) Wildcats a chance to see an opponent they had not faced yet this season.

According to Warriors head coach Tom Joecken, the game also offered a chance for his squad, which surpassed his expectations, to create some momentum heading into the postseason.

“We needed that momentum going into districts,” Joecken said. “We know we got some pretty good teams coming up... They really surprised me this year. I knew we would be good, but I did not know we would be this good. I…cannot wait to get districts started.”

The Warriors took an early lead in the contest with two runs in the bottom of the first. A single from sophomore Jacob Schoer drove in junior Kane Schmitz from first base for the first tally.

One at-bat later, Schoer managed to steal home, putting the Warriors on top 2-0.

The Wildcats responded with three runs in the top of the second as seniors Leo Dodd and Jared Hoodjer recorded RBIs and freshman Dane Appleby swiped home.

Wapsie Valley equalized the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth as a single from eighth grader Blake Hesse scored sophomore Traeton Sauerbrei from second.

During the next inning, the Warriors added one more run to take a 4-3 lead. A single from sophomore Manny Huebner allowed fellow sophomore Tucker Ladeburg to reach home for the go-ahead score.

However, the Wildcats responded with a two-run sixth inning as sophomore Trevor Forey scored on a wild pitch and Appleby scored after a hit-by-pitch.

Trailing by one run after six and one half innings, the Warriors entered the bottom half of the seventh with catcher Austin Klink, the second batter in the Wapsie Valley order, due up.

Joecken said the Warriors coaching staff remained confident despite the deficit heading into the final half inning.

“We knew we had the confidence and the right kids up there to come back and win that,” Joecken said. “There was not a doubt in the dugout. We had the right people up.”

After Klink and Schoer advanced into scoring position with one out, the Janesville defense shifted into a tighter formation to prevent a squeeze play as junior shortstop and fifth batter in the order Justus Kelley strode to the plate.

Despite the Wildcats’ defensive shift, Joecken said he never considered calling for Kelley to lay down a sacrifice bunt.

“Not with him there,” Joecken said. “He has been a good hitter all year…We knew we needed to get that second run in. Why not give him a shot there? I did not think bunt there at all.”

Down 0-2 in the count, Kelley connected on a single to shallow right field to score Klink from third. An error by the Wildcats’ right fielder allowed the Warriors the opening to send Schoer home and seal the victory in walk off fashion.

“I thought it was going to go foul off the bat,” Kelley said. “I knew we were going to get that second run because the right fielder bobbled the ball. I knew we won the game on that play…I was so excited.”

Following the win, Joecken said he and his team were ready for district play and he looks forward to their 20th win of the season.

“We are ready for districts,” Joecken said. “We needed that win. We played a pretty good game and--boy--what a win. We are going to have a practice in the morning. We are ready to go…This team can go to state. We just have to keep playing well.”

Linescore

Wapsie Valley 6, Janesville 5

Janesville;030;002;0 -- 5;3;2

Wapsie Valley;200;110;2 -- 6;8;1

Gabe Meaney, Eastman (5), Hoodjer (6) and Talan Pletz. Jacob Schoer, Brown (4), Klink (6) and Austin Klink, Ladeburg (6). WP – Klink. LP – Hoodjer. 2B – JNSV: Hoodjer, Pletz.

