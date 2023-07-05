FAIRBANK — Tom Joecken could not have asked for a much better start.

But, when the Wapsie Valley baseball team opened its quarterfinal matchup with six runs in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, Joecken asked for six more.

“When our lineup is batting one through nine, when our bottom is picking up our top, why not get six more?” Joecken said. “It does not matter who is up there [on the mound.] We are going to keep putting pressure on.”

“It really opened us up that everyone was hitting down through the lineup.”

The Warriors (24-12) did not meet Joecken’s challenge, but they did add five more runs over the next four innings to defeat Janesville (12-12) 11-1 in five innings and advance to the class 1A district six championship.

Wapsie Valley finished the rout with 12 hits, including three extra-base knocks, as the Warriors exacted revenge from a 7-4 loss to Janesville last week.

Joecken emphasized the Warriors strong opening statement and the opportunity to play the game at home as key factors in the win. Until this season, a lack of lights prevented the Warriors from hosting in the postseason.

“We hit the ball well tonight,” Joecken said. “To get six [runs]…took a lot of pressure off of us. It allowed us to go out and throw strikes…It was a great way to start the game.”

“It is nice to be home. Thank you to our school for getting us lights so now we can host. It is a big game changer for us…We know how to field ground balls on our field. We know how to hit here…It was a big game changer for us to play here.”

The Warriors hardly needed the lights on Wednesday as three runs on a RBI, walk off double from Mason Harter sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth inning via mercy rule.

With two outs and the bases-loaded, Harter fell behind in the count 0-2, but waited for the right pitching, fouling twice in the process, before rocketing a double to the gap in right center.

“I knew he was going to pitch a curveball on me,” Harter said. “Last game, he pitched a curveball on me and struck me out…I was like, ‘Okay, I have to stand on the curveball. Wait for it. Wait for it.’…The ump extended his zone so I had to extend my zone also. He what I can hit.”

“I was waiting for a curveball. That last pitch, I saw he threw it and I just ripped it.”

While Harter ended it, Justus Kelley, who leads class 1A in singles and owns the season record at Wapsie Valley, set the tone for the Warriors out of the leadoff spot.

The senior shortstop went 2-of-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs while reached base an additional third time via error in the win.

Kelley said he entered the pivotal postseason matchup with the mentality of “keep doing what you have been doing.”

“I have been hitting the ball pretty well these past few weeks,” Kelley said. “I just wanted to keep it going, barrel the ball up, sit on the fastball and push the curve.”

“As long as I get on base, I am going to set the team up for success.”

That mentality helped Kelley spark the Warriors first inning surge which he described as a point of emphasis for the team.

“We wanted a big statement,” Kelley said. “Especially the first inning, we made that a priority to get a good lead on them and we did. And, look what happened. They were stumbling in their tracks. We did not let go.”

Kelley also aided the Warriors efforts with an RBI double which plated two runs in the bottom of the third.

Tucker Ladeburg picked up the win on the mound, dealing five strikeouts in 3.2 innings and limiting the Wildcats to one run—unearned—and three hits.

According to the junior, Wapsie Valley’s six-run first inning provided him the confidence he needed to guide the Warriors to a win on the defense side of things.

“I flew through the first inning,” Ladeburg said. “It felt really good out on the mound. Coming out in the second inning, we were up 6-0. I had a huge lead I could pitch with. It made me feel really confident. I could go out and do whatever want. I can pitch my own game.”

Ladeburg’s confidence proved crucial as the Wildcats threatened to cut into the Warriors’ lead, loading the bases in the top of the second. However, the junior escaped the jam unscathed with a trio of strikeouts.

“I got out of a big jam,” Ladeburg said. “I was honestly kind of scared there with the bases loaded. But, I always have jams when I pitch. I always get into at least one jam. It felt good to get out of it.”

Hunter Curley pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing no hits and no runs.

Wapsie Valley faces South Winneshiek (22-11) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the district championship with a berth in the Class 1A substate 3 championship on the line. The Warriors previously lost to South Winneshiek 7-4 in the first month of the season.

“We have to be ready,” Joecken said. “Can we win? Obviously. If we bring the energy tonight, we can beat anybody in 1A.”

The location of Saturday’s game is yet to be determined as of Wednesday night.