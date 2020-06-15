Wapsie Valley returns to victory on baseball's opening day

FAIRBANK — Blayde Bellis is among a group of Wapsie Valley multi-sport athletes determined to make the most of his high school years.
No athlete in the nation endured a shorter wait to return to school-sanctioned competition than Bellis and his teammates who compete in baseball and basketball. Three months removed from Wapsie Valley winning a state basketball championship March 13, the Warriors returned to the field of competition Monday evening as Iowa became the first state to resume high school sports.
Using a foundation of strong pitching and solid defense, Wapsie Valley’s baseball team plated six runs during its second and third tour through the lineup to build a 6-1 opening-day victory over Waterloo Columbus in Fairbank.
“You’ve got four years to do this,” said Bellis, who opened up a lead when he pulled a two-run double to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. “You come out in basketball and win a state championship, and then you look forward to track and it gets taken away from you. I think we saw how much we really take for granted, just in high school and sports in general.
“To be out there tonight, I’m just taking it in. It’s surreal to be actually out here playing. I didn’t know if we were going to get that chance, so it’s pretty cool.”
Aside from no fans seated in the bleachers due to a North Iowa Cedar League rule, nothing else appeared different in this return from the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A decent-sized crowd sat in their lawn chairs along the first and third baselines. Some fans enjoyed the game from the beds of their trucks beyond the right field fence on a picture-perfect day.
“I liked our energy,” Wapsie Valley coach Tom Joecken said. “We had a great crowd, and it was just fun to get back out here. We’re just glad to be playing ball.”
Despite the loss, Columbus coach Mark Gallagher was satisfied by the opportunity to compete.
“It was awesome just to see the look on the kids’ faces,” Gallagher said. “My parents are here they’re 85 years old. It’s just good to see people out. ... Win or lose, there’s really not a loser that they’re getting to play today.”
Pitchers had the advantage early in this game. Each team recorded one hit in its first trip through the lineup.
Columbus, backed by Josh Merrifield’s efficient start on the mound, plated the game’s first run in the top of the second when Connor Knudtson reached on a walk and came around to score on Wapsie Valley’s lone fielding error.
Wapsie Valley starter Trevor Sauerbrei struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one hit through five innings and 85 pitches. Bellis threw 40 pitches in relief before exiting in the middle of the final batter in order to be able to return later this week due to the state’s pitch count rule. Tanner Blaylock induced a grounder to second with the bases loaded for the final out of a Warriors’ combined two-hitter.
Wapsie Valley’s offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth when Ethan Oltrogge worked a leadoff walk and stole second. Trevor Sauerbrei followed with an RBI single up the middle before scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
In the fifth inning, Kobe Risse opened with a single and Brady Sauerbrei reached on an error. They advanced on Garrett Barnes’ sacrifice bunt prior to Bellis’ double. Oltrogge and Trevor Sauberbrei followed with singles that pushed the advantage to five.
For a Columbus team that graduated six seniors and is competing without two returning all-conference players, a younger group will be called upon to step up in this shortened season.
Wapsie Valley has the returning pieces capable of building on this promising start.
“It’s not always going to be sunshine or roses, so you’ve got to come out game by game,” Bellis said. “You’re going to have highs and lows. It’s the way you fight through the lows that makes a good team.”
Wapsie Valley 6, Columbus 1
Columbus 010 000 0 — 1 2 2
Wapsie Valley 000 240 x — 6 5 1
Josh Merrifield, Cody Hellman (5) and Jordan Rubner. Trevor Sauerbrei, Blayde Bellis (6), Tanner Blaylock (7) and John Rausch. WP — Sauerbrei (1-0). LP — Merrifield (0-1). 2B — Bellis.
