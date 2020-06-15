Wapsie Valley returns to victory as high school baseball is back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBANK — Blayde Bellis is among a group of Wapsie Valley multi-sport athletes determined to make the most of his high school years.

No athlete in the nation endured a shorter wait to return to school-sanctioned competition than Bellis and his teammates who compete in baseball and basketball. Three months removed from Wapsie Valley winning a state basketball championship March 13, the Warriors returned to the field of competition Monday evening as Iowa became the first state to resume high school sports.

Using a foundation of strong pitching and solid defense, Wapsie Valley’s baseball team plated six runs during its second and third tour through the lineup to build a 6-1 opening-day victory over Waterloo Columbus in Fairbank.

“You’ve got four years to do this,” said Bellis, who opened up a lead when he pulled a two-run double to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. “You come out in basketball and win a state championship, and then you look forward to track and it gets taken away from you. I think we saw how much we really take for granted, just in high school and sports in general.

“To be out there tonight, I’m just taking it in. It’s surreal to be actually out here playing. I didn’t know if we were going to get that chance, so it’s pretty cool.”