Walk off single propels Redhawks to district quarterfinals

TRAER -- The North Tama baseball team won in walk off fashion, 6-5, over the AGWSR Cougars to advance to the second round of the Class 1A sub state 4 tournament, Saturday.

The (15-9) Redhawks hosted the (9-13) Cougars at J.L Lister Field in Traer.

Despite the difference in the teams’ records, Redhawks head coach Daniel Kopriva said he expected the Cougars to put up a strong fight.

“I knew it would be a battle,” Kopriva said. “I was afraid we would not put the ball in play…But, that was a concern.”

North Tama took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. A single from senior shortstop Devin McKinley scored Josh Dostal and Austin Unker from second and first to put the Redhawks on top, 2-0.

The Redhawks added three more runs in the bottom of the third. Junior Michael Schrier came across after Dostal reached on an AGWSR error. Senior Adam Greiner swiped home after a pitch got behind the Cougars catcher and Dostal made it home on a wild pitch.

Leading 5-0 with Redhawks starting pitcher Gabe Kopriva only 43 pitches in after three inning, North Tama looked to be in control of the contest.

However, after a scoreless fourth inning from both teams, the Cougars’ offense found life in the fifth inning.

AGWSR scored three runs as junior Bo Gebracht and sophomore Landon Benning reached home on a North Tama error after senior Darren Veld put the ball in play.

Veld also reached home on as senior Lane Abbas hit an RBI single.

Trailing 5-3, AGWSR, down to their final three outs, mounted another big inning in the top of the seventh.

With runners in scoring position, an error by North Tama centerfielder Greiner allowed the tying runs to score for the Cougars.

After retiring the side with the score tied, the Redhawks needed one run to extend their season.

With two outs, senior Logan Rausch managed to get into scoring position by stealing second. Greiner managed to capitalize on this opportunity and hit a ground ball up the middle to score Rausch from second, winning the game for the Redhawks with a walk off single.

As he ran to first, Greiner said he hoped his teammate knew that they needed the run with two outs already on the board.

“I hoped Rausch knew it was two outs and was rounding third,” Greiner said. “I looked back right before I got to first and he was rounding third. I was like ‘he is going to make it.’”

Following his error in centerfield which allowed the tying runs to come across, Greiner said he just needed to put that play behind him in order to pull through with the winning RBI single for the Redhawks.

“It was big,” Greiner said. “I had to put it behind me. I knew going up there that I was probably due for one…he was throwing strikes. So, I said ‘I am just going to swing.’ Good things happen when you swing.”

Following the win, Kopriva said he felt relief the moment he saw Greiner’s hit shoot up the middle.

“We have done this before,” Kopriva said. “We caught some bad breaks, came back and won this sucker. I am pretty pleased.”

Up next, the Redhawks will host the (9-18) Hudson Pirates on Tuesday at 5 p.m. North Tama lost to the Pirates on Thursday, 6-3, and, according to Kopriva, Hudson presents a formidable challenge at the plate.

“They swing the bat,” Kopriva said. “I have seen two games and they just crush the ball…They will be tough. We have had a history [with them] in district play…We have had some pretty good battles in districts.”

For AGWSR, their season comes to an end with a record of 9-14, but head coach David Showalter said his team showed no quit throughout the season.

“The record maybe did not show it all the time,” Showalter said. “But, we had kids that could have fun playing baseball night in, night out…[There is] a lot of no quit in us…A lot of things that we could have used as excuses, but the kids refused to. They just said ‘Let’s go play ball.’”

Linescore

North Tama 6, AGWSR 5

AGWSR;000;203;0 -- 5;6;2

North Tama;023;000;1 -- 6;5;1

Bo Gebracht, Benning (7) and Kaden Abbas. Gabe Kopriva, McKinley (7) and Michale Schrier. WP – McKinley. LP – Benning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0