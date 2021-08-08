W-SR's Roling named Courier Female Athlete of Year

WAVERLY – Kenzie Roling’s first encounter with the game of soccer wasn’t a memorable one.
When asked to join a team of local first-graders, Roling quickly shot down the idea.
“I didn’t think I’d like kicking a ball around,” she said.
Fortunately for Roling, there was another opportunity. Her youth basketball coach also coached soccer, and he invited the energetic Roling to join his team the following year.
“I decided to give it a try,” she said. “And fell in love with it.”
Roling’s love affair with the game of soccer eventually translated into one of the most prolific and best careers in Iowa high school history.
She capped her remarkable, all-state career this past spring by leading Waverly-Shell Rock to its first state championship in school history.
For her impressive achievements, Roling is being honored as the inaugural Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Female Athlete of the Year.
“My senior year, it was like a dream come true for all of us,” said Roling, honored as state player of the year. “We had worked so hard and we had come so close to winning state in previous years. To finally break through, it was an incredible feeling to accomplish that and share it with my teammates.”
Roling also led the Go-Hawks to the state championship soccer match her freshman and sophomore seasons. And she played a key role for the Waverly-Shell Rock basketball team that qualified for state.
To put Roling’s soccer career in perspective, just take a look at the eye-popping goal totals she accumulated despite having her career cut short by the COVID pandemic.
Roling scored a whopping 147 career goals for W-SR, including an unthinkable 76 times during her sensational senior season. Both marks are school records.
And she scored her team’s biggest goals in the postseason.
Once Roling started playing soccer as a young girl, she made a rapid progression through the ranks.
Her skill set and demeanor were a perfect match for her new sport.
“I always loved running,” she said. “And I loved to mix it up and compete.”
It wasn’t long before Roling started playing club soccer in Waverly. She later played in Cedar Rapids.
The progression continued as she joined the Iowa Rush in Ankeny and the Gretna Elite Academy in Nebraska.
“It was a really big commitment with a lot of travel and time away from home, but it was worth it,” Roling said. “I learned so much and improved my skills a great deal. My Iowa Rush coach, Daryl Brazeau, had a big impact on me – I owe so much of my success to him. He pushed me as a person and a player.”
Roling excelled early in her prep career with the Go-Hawks and quickly caught the attention of college recruiters. She made her college choice on her birthday, April 2, during her sophomore season.
“I had a game that day and I was planning to commit that week,” she said. “I called Coach (Dave) Dilanni at Iowa and let him know I wanted to be a Hawkeye. He was surprised and thrilled.”
Roling said the Iowa program is a perfect fit for her. The Hawkeyes finished strong this past season. They won the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tourney.
“I love how positive they are at Iowa,” she said. “It’s a great program. And they have a get-after-it mentality.”
Roling led W-SR to the Class 2A state title match as a freshman in 2018 and again a year later. Back-to-back losses to Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids Xavier in the championship game were not easy to digest.
“Second place is the worst because you’re that close to winning state and then it doesn’t happen,” she said. “The first time we got second it was awful, but the second time was even worse.”
The Go-Hawks expected to be in the mix to contend for a state title again in 2020, but then disaster struck. Their spring season was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.
“That was really hard,” Roling said. “I was heartbroken for our seniors. It was difficult, not even getting the opportunity to play.”
The two state title game setbacks, coupled with the lost 2020 season, was a driving force for Roling and W-SR as they entered the spring season in 2021.
Roling saved her best for last during a memorable senior season.
“We were on a mission,” Roling said. “What happened the previous three seasons, it was a huge motivator for us. We couldn’t wait for the season to start.”
Roling’s mettle was tested during a senior year when opposing teams routinely tried to slow her down with rough, physical tactics while defending her with double and triple teams.
The ultimate test came during the opening match of the 2021 state tournament in Des Moines. Matched against perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier in the quarterfinals, the Go-Hawks were locked in a hard-fought, low-scoring battle with the Saints.
Playing in stifling heat on a sizzling afternoon, the match went to overtime before Roling delivered with a clutch goal to give W-SR the dramatic victory.
“Scoring the game-winning goal was a feeling I couldn’t even describe,” she said. “It was a relief, knowing we had beaten Xavier. As soon as I scored, I celebrated quick with my teammates and started getting ready for the next match."
The top-seeded Go-Hawks went on to defeat Spencer 5-1 in the semifinals before racing past Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 in the title game.
Roling connected on four goals in her final high school match en route to being named captain of the all-tournament team.
“I remember the last two minutes of the championship game, I was just staring at the clock,” Roling said. “We had waited so long for that moment and I was ready for it to happen. When time ran out, I had chills as I ran to my teammates to celebrate with them. To finally achieve that goal of winning state, it was amazing. I was so excited and proud for our team to get it done.”
W-SR coach Lauren Greiner marveled at Roling’s development during her sensational prep career.
“Kenzie has put so much time and effort into the sport, and it’s really paid off for her,” Greiner said. “She is a highly skilled player and that’s the direct result of all the hours she’s worked on her game. She’s an incredible player who always wants to improve.
“What really sets her apart is her passion for soccer. She is always looking to evolve and develop. She made a huge jump from her sophomore year to her senior year after she wasn’t able to play for us as a junior because of COVID. That didn’t stop Kenzie. She kept working on her game – that was impressive to see.”
Greiner said Roling was a star player, but also a selfless athlete who was a great teammate.
“Kenzie was such a great leader,” Greiner said. “She led really well by example and that impacted everyone. She had such a positive attitude and is such a great person. It was awesome having her in our program. She was part of a great senior class that accomplished some great things.”
Even with all of the time and travel spent on the road, Roling stayed on top of her studies. She finished at the top of her graduating class with a 4.0 grade-point average.
She plans to pursue a degree in health and human physiology at Iowa as a pre-med student. She hopes to become a nurse practitioner.
Roling credits her parents, Brad and Amy, for helping guide her down the right path.
“I owe so much to them for everything,” Kenzie said. “They’ve always given me such great support. They did a lot for me – driving me to Ankeny twice a week for club soccer and always giving me what I needed. They set me up for nothing but success. I owe a lot to them. We’ve always been close and I know I can always count on them.”
Kenzie Roling has already joined the Hawkeye soccer team. They started practice for their fall season last week.
“I want to become the best player and person I can,” she said. “I want to be in the lineup and do whatever I can to help our team. I’m really excited to play for the Hawkeyes.”
Greiner said she envisions Roling continuing to excel at the NCAA Division I level.
“I think Kenzie will have a great career at Iowa,” Greiner said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker and I know she will continue to elevate her game. She thrives under pressure and she loves those competitive settings. I know she will do great things at Iowa.”
Roling certainly made her mark, on and off the field, during a magical career at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“I am so grateful and fortunate to have played with so many great teammates,” she said. “Our school and our community was really supportive. We had a lot of fans cheer us on for our home games and when we played down at state. Waverly-Shell Rock is a special place. I will forever remember my time as a Go-Hawk.”