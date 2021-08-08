W-SR's Roling named Courier Female Athlete of Year

The top-seeded Go-Hawks went on to defeat Spencer 5-1 in the semifinals before racing past Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 in the title game.

Roling connected on four goals in her final high school match en route to being named captain of the all-tournament team.

“I remember the last two minutes of the championship game, I was just staring at the clock,” Roling said. “We had waited so long for that moment and I was ready for it to happen. When time ran out, I had chills as I ran to my teammates to celebrate with them. To finally achieve that goal of winning state, it was amazing. I was so excited and proud for our team to get it done.”

W-SR coach Lauren Greiner marveled at Roling’s development during her sensational prep career.

“Kenzie has put so much time and effort into the sport, and it’s really paid off for her,” Greiner said. “She is a highly skilled player and that’s the direct result of all the hours she’s worked on her game. She’s an incredible player who always wants to improve.