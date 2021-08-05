W-SR's Klunder ready to lead Central baseball team

The opportunity to spend more time investing in his student-athletes drew Klunder to Central.

"I'm really excited about the impact I can make coaching at the college level," he said. "The relationships can be so much more meaningful at that level. I'm really excited to dive into that and get to know the current players and the recruits. That starts today."

Klunder's message to them is clear.

"We're going to value their experience over all else," he said. "We're going to create habits, both on and off the field, that allow us to compete for championships.

"We're going to create a championship culture that prioritizes hard work, character and attention to detail. And if we do those things, we should see the results on the field."

However, having invested in those relationships for 16 years at Waverly-Shell Rock makes leaving hard.

"I'd like to thank Waverly-Shell Rock for believing in me as a 20-year-old kid when I got the head baseball job," Klunder said. "It's a wonderful place to teach and coach and I will only look back fondly on our time there."