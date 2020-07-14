Tscherter, Rebels erupt in 11-3 district win over Belle Plaine

REINBECK – Tyler Tscherter had already helped manufacture Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s first two runs.
But it was his first pitch, fifth-inning opposite field home run to right field that really ignited the Rebels.
Trailing 3-2, Tscherter hammered a Trevin Straight pitch deep and far over the short right-field porch that measured just 275 down the line. That provided the spark for a nine-run explosion in the fifth inning as Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-7) rolled to a 11-5 victory over Belle Plaine in a Class 1A, District 9 district game Tuesday.
Tyler Tscherter noticed once his freshman brother, Nick Tscherter, settled in on the mound, the Rebels' bats came to life.
“I think Nick was nervous and he just needed to start having some fun and then we started hitting,” Tyler Tscherter said. “Once one guy starts hitting, even if it is a double or a home run, we all start to string hits together and score some runs.”
Tyler Tscherter finished the game 3-for-4 with four runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
After Tscherter tied the game, the Plainsmen (3-10) committed an error before the Rebels (9-7) were issued back-to-back walks. Will Kiburis then hit a two-run double that put Gladbrook-Reinbeck ahead for good. Keagan Giesking capped off the inning with a three-run home run as a 3-2 deficit all of a sudden became a 11-3 lead.
“Tyler got us going with a couple of runs he created to score our first two and then he hit the home run to tie it and from there we just got going,” G-R head coach Scott Kiburis said. “Will had a big double to give us the lead and Keagan finished it with that home run. That allowed us to go out feeling comfortable in the sixth.”
The victory moves Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a 1A district final Saturday in Grundy Center at 7 p.m. against either seventh-ranked Don Bosco or Iowa Valley of Marengo. That game was halted because of lightning after 2 ½ innings with the Dons leading the Tigers, 2-0.
Tyler Tscherter will most like get the nod on the mound for the Rebels after posting a 4-1 mark with 62 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings this summer.
“It means a lot,” Tscherter said of reaching the district finals. “If it is Don Bosco, they beat me my sophomore year (in the district finals). If it Don Bosco or Iowa Valley, I’m ready for it.”
Scott Kiburis also is appreciative of getting another game.
“We went into the season just feeling fortunate to get the chance to play some baseball,” Kiburis said. “We wanted to get in as many games as possible … now with the postseason getting another week to play baseball is fun.”
