Tscherter, Rebels erupt in 11-3 district win over Belle Plaine

“Tyler got us going with a couple of runs he created to score our first two and then he hit the home run to tie it and from there we just got going,” G-R head coach Scott Kiburis said. “Will had a big double to give us the lead and Keagan finished it with that home run. That allowed us to go out feeling comfortable in the sixth.”

The victory moves Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a 1A district final Saturday in Grundy Center at 7 p.m. against either seventh-ranked Don Bosco or Iowa Valley of Marengo. That game was halted because of lightning after 2 ½ innings with the Dons leading the Tigers, 2-0.

Tyler Tscherter will most like get the nod on the mound for the Rebels after posting a 4-1 mark with 62 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings this summer.

“It means a lot,” Tscherter said of reaching the district finals. “If it is Don Bosco, they beat me my sophomore year (in the district finals). If it Don Bosco or Iowa Valley, I’m ready for it.”

Scott Kiburis also is appreciative of getting another game.

“We went into the season just feeling fortunate to get the chance to play some baseball,” Kiburis said. “We wanted to get in as many games as possible … now with the postseason getting another week to play baseball is fun.”

