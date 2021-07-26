 Skip to main content
Top-seeded Remsen St. Mary's flies past Grundy Center in 1A state baseball opener
STATE BASEBALL

Top-seeded Remsen St. Mary's flies past Grundy Center in 1A state baseball opener

CARROLL – Blaine Harpenau struck out nine and his Remsen St. Mary’s team hammered out 17 hits as the Hawks downed Grundy Center, 14-0, Monday in a Class 1A state baseball opener at Merchants Park in Carroll.

St. Mary’s, top-seeded, never allowed the Spartans (19-10) room to breathe.

After walking Grundy Center’s lead-off hitter Dayne Zinkula to start the game, Harpenau retired the next 14 batters he faced before being lifted with two outs in the top of the fifth.

Harpenau’s final line was 4 2/3 innings pitched with no hits, a walk and nine strike outs. He won his 13th game of the season as the Hawks improved to 27-3.

Grundy Center did not collected a hit until Bryce Greiner hit a two-out double in the fifth off reliever Isaiah Gerrietts.

Remsen scored three times in the first inning as it produced five consecutive hits off Grundy Center starter Brayden Sawyer who retired the first batter he faced.

Offensively, Remsen was paced by Cael Ortmann who drove in five, including four in the fourth when he collected a two-run single and a two-run double.

Remsen-St. Mary’s will play the winner of New London-Kee of Lansing quarterfinal Wednesday in the semifinals.

Grundy Center will return all nine of its starters as the Spartans had no seniors on its team. 

Remsen St. Mary’s 14, Grundy Center 0

Grundy Center;000;00 – 0;1;2

Remsen St. Mary’s;310;(10)x  --  14;17;0

Brayden Sawyer, Logan Knaack (4) and Patrick Brown III. Blaine Harpenau, Isaiah Gerritts and Xaiver Gallas.

