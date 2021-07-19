Tigers move within one win of state

IOWA CITY – It was the end of the line for Iowa City West, and a highly decorated high school baseball career came to a close.

Cedar Falls put up a handful of crooked numbers en route to a 12-8 victory in a Class 4A Substate 3 semifinal Monday night at third-seeded West.

The fifth-seeded Tigers (18-20) advance to play at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-8) in the substate finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cedar Falls now stands one win away from a return trip to the state tournament.

"We battled all night long with contributions all over the lineup, which in the playoffs is critical," Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. "Brody Bartlett and Jaden Kramer came up huge for us out of the 6/7 spots in the lineup. Max Steinlage had struggled all night at the plate, and to get a home run from the 9 spot was a huge boost in the sixth inning. We had eight RBIs from our 6,7,8 and 9 batters. When that happens in the playoffs, it's a huge lift to the team."

West High finished 22-15 as multi-sport star Marcus Morgan wore a Trojan uniform for the final time, although he did all he could to keep the season alive. Morgan, who will continue his baseball career at the University of Iowa, drove in six and scored two.