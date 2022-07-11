Tigers fall in sub state semifinal, finish season 26-13

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team’s season ended with a 14-1 loss to Iowa City Liberty, Monday.

Despite the Tigers winning both previous matchups, 4-2 and 14-1, the Lightning controlled from start to finish with three or four runs scored in all but the fifth and final inning.

Following the loss, Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said the large deficit cancelled out the adjustments the Tigers made during the latter innings.

“All year, we have been really pretty good at that once we get to a [pitcher] a couple times,” Williams said. “You got to make adjustments. A lot of the guys are good baseball players. That is what good baseball players do. It is just unfortunate that we dug ourselves such a hole that it is hard to come out of that."

Williams credited Liberty for their strong performance in the game and said he remained confident in the decision he and the coaching staff made.

“I am sure it is easy, if I walk away, to think ‘should have done this, should have done that,’” Williams said. “We put the guys out there that we thought were going to give us the best chance. Hats off to Liberty, having a good approach up there. Making us throw strikes and, when we did, they hit it.”

For Williams, the 2022 Cedar Falls baseball team featured a cast of high schoolers deserving of praise.

“Anytime I described these guys, it is as kids you want to be around,” Williams said. “Those are the type of kids you want your kids to emulate. They showed up, they played hard.”

Additionally, as eleven seniors leave the program, next season’s team will have big shoes to fill according to Williams.

“Our poster says ‘Legacy. Leave the jersey in a better place,’” Williams said. “We are a better program because of those guys…What do you say about those guys? They showed up every day. They came to work. They did what we asked. They are great leaders. They brought along some young guys that, hopefully, understand that they have a lot on their shoulders now”

Looking towards the future, Williams said he felt Cedar Falls High School baseball possesses a bright future at all levels while describing his thoughts as bittersweet.

“Every single level won 20 games or more this year,” Williams said. “We return almost every inning we pitched and five starters out of the starting lineup. We have got a great thing going right now. It is our job as coaches to figure out what we do to be better and continue to develop guys. I am really excited. It sucks to have to think about it right now, but there is a lot to be excited about in this program.”

Williams added building a healthy, winning culture remains the primary focus of his program.

“We have great coaches, great kids, great families,” Williams said. “We want to build the culture that all the other teams have set for us. That is the goal.”

Linescore

Iowa City Liberty 14, Cedar Falls 1

Iowa City Liberty;343;40X;X -- 14;10;1

Cedar Falls;000;10X;X -- 1;4;3

Hayden Vickory, Tubbs (5) and Jack Funke. Derek Woods, Marsh (1), Reints (3), Rath (4) and Shae Buskohl. WP – Vickory. LP – Woods. 2B - CF: Coonradt, Steinlage. ICL: Norris, Funke. 3B: ICL: Meyers.