Tigers 13 hits too much for Dons in top 10 battle

NORWAY -- The Don Bosco baseball lost a matchup against the New London Tigers, 12-2, Tuesday.

A neutral site matchup between the third-ranked Tigers and fifth-ranked Dons, the historic Norway baseball field, the setting for the 2007 film The Final Season, hosted the two class 1A powerhouses.

According to Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares, he and New London assistant Justin Schulte set up the unique non-conference battle.

“When I played in Don Bosco, Norway was in our conference,” Schares said. “It was the cool play to come play. Coach Schulte…when we talked, we knew we would both have good teams. Instead of travelling a long way...this is a good halfway point. There is nostalgia to this field.”

Despite both teams coming into the game red hot, (18-2) Don Bosco winners of their last five and (17-0) New London undefeated, the Tigers jumped out to a large lead early in the contest.

Doubles from Kooper Schulte and Tucker Gibbar allowed the Tigers to take a 3-0 lead after one. In the bottom of the second, New London added six more runs to take a commanding 9-0 lead into the top of the third.

With one out and no one on, junior first baseman Mack Ortner clubbed a solo home run on the Dons’ first hit of the night.

“It felt good enough,” Ortner said. “I knew it definitely was not a no doubter…I really made sure I was running hard. When I saw it go over the fence, it felt really good…I saw the launch angle and I was like ‘That is probably gone.’ But, I wanted to make sure.”

Trailing 9-1, Don Bosco managed to load the bases in the top of the fourth, but only earned one run on a Jack Purdy infield, ground out RBI.

New London responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-2 lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the dons stranded one in the top of the sixth before senior Ryan Richey plated the final two runs with a single to left field to walk off the Dons.

Schares said that we talked about how the Dons competed differently in the final four innings than they did in the first two.

“We talked about the first two innings, how we just kind of gave it away,” Schares said. “We got to be more resilient early, but we do have fight in us. So, that is something to look forward to.”

After falling to 18-3 with a matchup against (11-8) Colo-Nesco next, Schares said he hopes to see more fight and grit early and adjustability from his team on senior night.

