SUMNER — Memories from a year ago flashed in Jaymison Howard’s mind as he stared the 60-feet, 6-inches from the mound to home plate.

A year ago, Dike-New Hartford slugger Gus Varney got the better of Howard in a game between Varney’s Wolverines and Howard’s Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars.

“He destroyed me last year,” Howard said. “He hit a home run off me. … I knew that was a batter I needed to bear down on and beat him one-on-one because he got me one-on-one last year.”

Varney’s home run proved pivotal in a 5-4 Dike-New Hartford victory over the Cougars, who gave the then-undefeated Wolverines their best fight in more than a month.

At the time, the Wolverines possessed a 16-game winning streak and the Cougars drifted just above .500 at 7-6, but Howard put his team in position to win the game with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Yet, it was the home run that stuck with him — drove him — as Howard and the Cougars (13-3) faced Varney and the Wolverines (11-7) last Friday.

Howard threw 4.1 innings, holding the Wolverines scoreless and striking out Varney — twice — as Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli won 4-0. Bringing his season total to 33.0 innings pitched, the win marked Howard’s sixth appearance without allowing an earned run.

The junior southpaw since threw seven additional innings against Jesup on Monday without an earned run against. In addition to his 0.00 ERA, he also touts 44 strikeouts to 28 hits allowed and an opposing batting average of .172 across 40.0 innings in 2023.

A 2022 Class 2A Northeast District Second Team honoree as a sophomore, Howard already established himself as a dominant arm in the area. However, the junior said he feels like he finds himself in less trouble than last season—highlighting his performance against Varney on Friday.

According to Cougars head coach Brett Meyer, Howard’s improvement comes from an increased confidence on the mound and his unique approach to pitching.

“He was already pretty confident last year especially in his curveball,” Meyer said. “But, coming in this year, he has got a good type of confidence to him. His fastball has probably increased by 5-8 miles per hour…and he has been able to spot it a lot better this year.”

“I know he was a great pitcher last year, but this year he even has more command over what he wants to do. He knows the batters. He does his homework. He is just a really smart pitcher overall.”

Meyer said Howard’s intelligence on the mound showed up in the Cougars win over Dike-New Hartford on Friday.

“He knows how to pitch to them,” Meyer said. “Who to throw to. Who to throw what to. He remembers from the last at-bat. ‘Okay, I struck this guy out on a curveball. Maybe, go back to that one.’”

“The way he has learned the game and developed from that point is probably the most impressive point from him.”

Meyer described Howard’s analytical mindset as unique for a pitcher at the high school level. Meyer added that assistant coach Daniel Nuss and the Cougars’ quartet of pitchers—Howard, Noah Henderson, Rhys Land and Tatum Nuss—played a role in developing it.

“This group that we have has been playing together for a long time,” Meyer said. “So, they kind of developed that together. Dan has a great job with them. He has helped them develop that…Having that type of brain with how [Jaymison] is pitching is very unique.”

“Having four pitchers who we think can go out there and take care of business is something that we have not had in a long time…We do not fall of from our one through our four…We have been blessed with four great pitchers.”

Howard, while discussing his approach on the mound, said that he has always known he has better stuff than his peers with particularly high command on his curveball.

But, with a fastball in the high 70s, he said he also knows his stuff does not clock in as fast as others. Therein lies the reason for Howard’s analytical approach as a pitcher.

“I do not have the fastest stuff,” Howard said “I have a good breaking ball, but I have pitched my whole life and I have been taught that using your brain is almost 80% of pitching.”

“Even if they get into scoring position, you know you have to bear down and either strike them out yourself or get a weak pop up. If there are two outs, you can really come after a guy and rely on your defense. That is what I have been doing all year.”