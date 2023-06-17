SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-3) circled its matchup against Dike-New Hartford (11-7) on Friday.

According to junior pitcher Jaymison Howard, a heartbreaking loss to the Wolverines last season left a bad taste in the mouth of the Cougars. But, the Cougars knew a win would not come easily.

“This was one of our games that we wanted to get,” Howard said. “Last year, we were winning [against Dike-New Hartford] and then I let up two bombs. We lost 5-4. So, we were pretty upset about that. We wanted to come back and beat these guys.”

“We knew we had to bear down for this game because we knew it was the last game for seeding and it was going to look good for us. We knew if we came out and played our best then we were going to pull it off.”

Senior Kade Mitchell opened the game with a leadoff double which helped the Cougars’ confidence. Sumner-Fredericksburg turned that confidence into a 4-0 shutout win over Dike-New Hartford in which Howard threw 4.1 innings, striking out seven and giving up only 4 hits.

“We all made plays,” Howard said. “We had timely hits. We had Kade start it off in the first inning with a double. We knew we could hit this guy. We played our best game all year.”

Head coach Brett Meyer also described the Cougars’ performance as their best game of the season.

“Our pitchers Jaymison Howard and Rhys Land threw an amazing game,” Meyer said. “We have been kind of riding on our pitchers the whole year. We have always had a good defense, but today the defense and the pitching came together with a couple well-timed hits.”

Land threw 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Meyer added the win came at a crucial point in the season with the add bonus of doing so on their home field.

“Coming after two tough losses earlier in the week after losing our shortstop and our No. 2 pitcher (Tatum Nuss),” Meyer said. “For these guys to come out and have a quality win like this is really good for their confidence.”

“The fans this year have been great. The more these guys have been winning the more people are showing up to come watch. The guys love playing in front of the home crowd. We play a lot better here.”

With six games remaining in the season, Howard said the win, in addition to growing the Cougars’ confidence, provides a boon to their postseason prospects.

“This is our last game before seeding for districts,” Howard said. “We knew that this win would really look good on our resume. We lost Tatum and we lost two games this week and we knew that we had to come back.”

Don Bosco 5, Kingsley-Pierson 1: Ty Purdy struck out 13 as the Dons handed second-ranked Kingsley-Pierson its first loss of the season Friday in the Granville Spalding tournament.

Don Bosco (17-3) took advantage of 10 walks issued by the Panthers to win.

The Dons struck out 17 times and had only three hits in the game, but used a three-run bottom of the sixth to stretch out a 2-1 lead.

Don Bosco got a run-scoring single by Landon Frost, Mack Ortner doubled and scored.

Purdy allowed just one hit and walked three as he needed just 98 pitches to complete the game. Purdy improved to 3-1 and lowered his earned run average to 1.85.

Hudson 12, Jesup 1: Camden Davis drove in three runs as part of a 3-for-3 effort that also saw him scored twice in the Pirates win.

Davis reached base five times as he was also hit by pitch twice.

Caleb Ham and Culin Ugrin each had two hits for Hudson, while Oliver Thompson and Ugrin each drove in two.

Nathan Rueber scattered eight hits to get the complete-game victory.

Cale Schissel went 2-for-3 and drove in the J-Hawks only run. Brevin Dahl was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored additionally for Jesup.

Wapsie Valley 2, Kee 1: Jacob Schoer and Tucker Ladeburg each drove in runs to lead the Warriors to victory.

Schoer finished 2-for-3. Justus Kelley and Mason Harter each scored for Wapsie Valley. Hunter Curley struck out nine in five innings work before Ladeburg worked two perfect innings to earn the save.

Other scores: Charles City 6-1, New Hampton 4-4, Decorah 10, Crestwood 0. Waverly-Shell Rock 9-1, Waukon 1-4. Waterloo East 7, Anamosa 5. Columbus Catholic 11, Oelwein 5.

Linescore Sumner-Fredericksburg 4, Dike-New Hartford 0 DNH;000;000;0 - 0;5;2 S-F;010;012;X - 4;7;0 Cameron Decker, Will Textor (6) and Nick Reinicke. Jaymison Howard, Rhys Land (5) and Rhys Land, Davis Van Sickle (5). WP - Howard. LP - Decker. SV - Land. 2B - DNH: Reinicke. S-F: Willems, Mitchell.

Photos: Sumner-Fredericksburg baseball vs. Dike-New Hartford, June 16 DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (1).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (2).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (3).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (4).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (5).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (6).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (7).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (8).JPG DNH vs. Sumner-Fred (9).JPG