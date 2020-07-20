Substate semifinal: Cedar Falls baseball prevails after long-awaited return

FARLEY — Cedar Falls’ baseball players waited over four weeks for the opportunity to play their biggest game of the season.
A delay of over two weeks from a positive COVID-19 test was followed by a week-plus of canceled games after scheduled opponents were exposed to the virus.
Two weeks of practice couldn’t simulate the pressure that was found Monday night as Cedar Falls held off host Western Dubuque, 4-3, in the substate semifinal round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It’s wild,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said after sophomore Max Steinlage powered a high fastball past clean-up hitter Payton Quagliano for a seven-pitch strikeout to end the game with the bases loaded. “We knew they weren’t going to go away quietly. They’ve got some of the best hitters we’ve seen all year.
“One thing I’ve said all along is we compete. We sat for a little over four weeks and we come into the biggest game of the year and we showed up and we competed the entire time. Every single guy did their job and that’s what we asked them to do tonight.”
Steinlage and starting pitcher Zach Neese, in particular, had each other’s back. They traded places on the pitcher’s mound and in center field for a Cedar Falls team (6-1) that will face Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Rapids with a trip to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1989 on the line.
Neese, a junior who maintained his arm strength and command by throwing to his dad during the quarantine, put together the start of his career. He worked into the seventh inning, allowing just five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
When Western Dubuque (7-6) tagged the ball, Steinlage retrieved it. Steinlage made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch as he ran down blasts to deep center by Ole Miss recruit Calvin Harris and Sawyer Nauman on back-to-back plays to lead off the fourth inning during a stretch in which Neese retired 11 Bobcats in a row.
Then in the seventh inning, Neese returned the favor.
The Bobcats had chipped into a 4-0 deficit when Harris and Nauman singled in the sixth inning and Harris scored on a productive out.
It took everything Cedar Falls had to get the final three outs needed to advance. Neese exited after an error by his shortstop was followed by a single on his 107th pitch. Sophomore reliever Jaden Kramer gave up a soft single and hit the Bobcats’ No. 9 hitter to plate a run.
As the lineup rolled over to the top, Steinlage came in to pitch and Neese was moved to center field. Steinlage struck out leadoff hitter Ben Bryant before Harris stepped up to the plate with the winning run on first base. The powerful left-handed hitter pulled his second shot to deep center, but this time it was Neese who tracked it down for the out.
“I knew Neese had it,” Steinlage said. “I trust Neese with my heart. … Him throwing a gem like that, him making a big catch like that, Neese is a great player all around.”
Added Neese, “I was just thinking, ‘I have to catch this. If I don’t, it could be the game.’ I looked it in all the way through. It was the only pop fly I’ve seen all day coming straight from the mound. Of course I had those nerves and my heart was beating.”
That racing heart didn’t slow down until two batters later.
A run scored on Harris’ deep sacrifice fly, and a walk loaded the bases again with Cedar Falls clinging to a 4-3 lead and two out. That’s when Steinlage reared back and fired his fastball on a 2-2 count past the Bobcats’ No. 4 hitter for the save.
“Young star,” Neese said, assessing his sophomore teammate’s performance. “He saved the game. Two of the hardest hit balls we’ve seen out in center field and he made them look easy. Then coming in against probably three of the best hitters we’ve seen all year, he closed it down and didn’t look like he was nervous.”
Under pressure, Steinlage simply trusted his stuff.
“I had two balls to work with,” he said. “I was just trying to let it go.”
On an atypical night with dead air, the Bobcats’ three hardest hit balls were all caught in deep center. They traveled 365 feet with the fence sitting 370.
“It was just two teams competing like crazy,” WD coach Casey Bryant said. “The ball just wasn’t carrying tonight. We hit some balls super hard that would have left the yard most nights and you’ve got to give Cedar Falls’ outfield credit. They made some great plays.”
Cedar Falls’ quality pitching and defense supported an offense that took advantage of its opportunities throughout the game.
Brady Bartlett finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Tigers. Bartlett doubled to deep right, advanced to third on a passed ball and came home on Neese’s sacrifice fly for the game’s first run in the top of the second.
The Tigers manufactured a pair of runs after Isaac Bauer’s bunt moved runners into scoring position in the third. A productive out and error brought those runners home. Cedar Falls then extended its lead to 4-0 when No. 9 hitter Jaden Kramer was hit with the bases loaded in the sixth.
“It’s just a group I’m not going to forget in my first year,” Williams said. “Realistically, I told those guys we’re not favored in this game. We’re the away team and we haven’t played for a while.
“In the first three innings we were able to take a deep breath and it just became baseball again. We’ve got some kids that are young and they are great players. Now we have a chance to do something special on Wednesday night. … Why not us?”
Cedar Falls 4, W. Dubuque 3
Cedar Falls 012 001 0 — 4 5 1
W. Dubuque 000 001 2 — 3 6 2
Zach Neese, Jaden Kramer (7), Max Steinlage (7) and Gage Flanscha. Ben Bryant, Carter Kluesner (6) and Bryn Vantiger. WP — Neese. LP — Bryant. Save — Flanscha. 2B — Brady Bartlett (CF).
