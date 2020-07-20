Substate semifinal: Cedar Falls baseball prevails after long-awaited return

“I knew Neese had it,” Steinlage said. “I trust Neese with my heart. … Him throwing a gem like that, him making a big catch like that, Neese is a great player all around.”

Added Neese, “I was just thinking, ‘I have to catch this. If I don’t, it could be the game.’ I looked it in all the way through. It was the only pop fly I’ve seen all day coming straight from the mound. Of course I had those nerves and my heart was beating.”

That racing heart didn’t slow down until two batters later.

A run scored on Harris’ deep sacrifice fly, and a walk loaded the bases again with Cedar Falls clinging to a 4-3 lead and two out. That’s when Steinlage reared back and fired his fastball on a 2-2 count past the Bobcats’ No. 4 hitter for the save.

“Young star,” Neese said, assessing his sophomore teammate’s performance. “He saved the game. Two of the hardest hit balls we’ve seen out in center field and he made them look easy. Then coming in against probably three of the best hitters we’ve seen all year, he closed it down and didn’t look like he was nervous.”

Under pressure, Steinlage simply trusted his stuff.

“I had two balls to work with,” he said. “I was just trying to let it go.”