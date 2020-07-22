Substate final: Cedar Falls Kennedy
Steinlage's bases-loaded strikeout saves Cedar Falls win over Western Dubuque, 4-3.
NICL East model of success Dike-New Hartford has secured a breakthrough postseason victory.
Seventh-ranked Don Bosco banged out 16 hits en route to return trip to Des Moines.
The seventh-ranked Dons scratched across runs in the first, third and fourth-innings in a 3-0 win over the Rebels.
Dike-New Hartford baseball secured its first trip to state with a mercy-rule victory.
Seventh-ranked Don Bosco got all it could handle from Iowa Valley.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck erupted in a nine-run fifth inning to win a Class 1A district semifinal over Belle Plaine.
This week's scheduled games were canceled after opponents Decorah and Dubuque Senior had players exposed to COVID-19.
Waterloo West baseball sweeps Linn-Mar.