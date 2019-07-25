CEDAR RAPIDS — When it ended, there was no dog pile at the mound. No gloves were hurled into the air.
Cedar Rapids Xavier was all business Wednesday as the top-ranked Saints rocked Charles City 17-2 in a Class 3A substate final to earn its first trip to the state tournament since 2013.
“A lot of these guys have had success in other sports,” Xavier coach Dan Halter said. “I don’t think their goal was just to get to Des Moines. We have work left to do and I think that’s the way our guys see it right now.”
The Saints (38-2) jumped all over the Comets. Ace Bryson Bastian worked out of a two-out jam in the top of the first, then Xavier sent 17 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame, hitting for the cycle on the way to 12 runs. Four Saints scored twice in the inning.
Garrett Reis blasted a three-run homer, Bastian and Nathan Skala followed up with back-to-back RBI triples, and Kyle Moeder and Skala each added two-run singles as the Comets used three pitchers to get out of the inning.
The Saints tacked on three more in the bottom of the second for a 15-0 lead. Bastian, who came in allowing just three earned runs on his way to a 0.43 ERA, endured a lengthy break between innings to run his record to 9-0.
“It was a lot of fun getting the bats going,” Bastian said. “Everyone was contributing, the bench was all hyper.”
The Comets dinged him for his fourth and fifth earned runs in the top of the third on a two-run double to the left-center gap by Kaden Barry.
C.R. Xavier 17, Chas. City 2
Charles City 002 0 — 2 3 0
C.R. Xavier (12)32 x — 17 12 0
Carter Johanningmeier, Elliott Sinnwell (1), Jace Cajthanml (1), Wyatt Stevenson (2), Atticus Parrott (3), and Cole Reams. Bryson Bastian, Ben Kisting (4), and Garrett Reis. W – Bastian (9-0). L – Johanningmeier (2-4).
