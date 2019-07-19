{{featured_button_text}}
ANKENY -- Seventh-ranked Ankeny Centennial silenced Waterloo West's bats Friday and posted a 4-2 win in a Class 4A baseball substate opener.

Carter Schulte allowed just two earned runs in six innings of work and had two hits and two RBIs for the Wahawks, but it wasn't quite enough. Noah Susong added a double for West, which finished the season 11-26.

Ankeny Centennial advanced with a 28-11 record.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 11, WATERLOO EAST 0: Western Dubuque started strong and finished stronger as it eliminated Waterloo East in 4A substate action.

The third-ranked Bobcats (31-9) jumped ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the first, then ended the game via the 10-run rule with a six-run fifth inning.

Calvin Harris and Sawyer Nauman homered for Western Dubuque, which finished with 10 hits. Bobcats pitcher Casey Perrenoud allowed just three hits by East (1-39).

