MARSHALLTOWN -- Cedar Falls catcher Casey Sole is quite familiar with Marshalltown's Tate Kuehner.
In fact, Sole had pretty intimate knowledge of the left-hander's stuff, considering Sole caught him in fall leagues since the pair were freshmen.
And although Sole didn't think Kuehner had his best stuff Friday, it was more than enough to handcuff Sole and his Tigers in a Class 4A substate opener. Kuehner pitched 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before turning the game over to Will Canaday as the Bobcats scored a 3-0 victory over Cedar Falls.
"We kind of knew what he had coming in." Sole said of Kuehner. "His two-seam had a lot of run today. He probably didn't have his best at 87, 88, but he was still hitting 83 and running balls in on our guys and not letting our guys get extended.
"He did a good job of working in and out, got into a groove and got to us, and then Canaday did a good job."
The Tigers (15-22) managed just two hits, a Jackson Steffener single to left in the sixth and a Tanner Schiefelbein single in the seventh, both off Canaday.
Cedar Falls' first baserunner came on a one-out walk in the third and the first time the Tigers had more than two runners on base in an inning didn't occur until the seventh.
Kuehner and Canaday combined to strike out 10 Tigers as the Bobcats (23-17) eliminated Cedar Falls from the postseason for the second consecutive season.
Cedar Falls stranded runners at third in the fourth and sixth innings and a runner at second in the seventh, but didn't put too many hard-hit balls in play. In fact, the Tigers did not hit a ball out of the infield against Kuehner.
You have free articles remaining.
"He is the type of kid in the moment that he is going to be there and he was," added Cedar Falls head coach Nick Klein of Kuehner. "He had us tied up early and sometimes there is not much you can do but tip your hat.
"By the time we got things figured out we ran out of time, innings."
Marshalltown scored twice in the second and once in the third for its only runs.
Will Van Buren homered with one out in the second. Carson Williams followed with a double, and he scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning.
In the third, Kuehner walked to open the inning and scored on a Joseph Harris double to right center.
Cedar Falls battled and wiggled out of a pair of jams to keep the game tight as the Bobcats stranded the bases loaded in both the third and fourth innings and left eight runners on base in the game.
"Once they got that one early we felt the pressure knowing we could not let them get too far away, and give our guys credit we did not let them get far," Klein added. "They had a couple of chances to blow it open and we got out of some jams, and really limited the damage.
"We just couldn't come up with anything, offensively, when we needed it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.