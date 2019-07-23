WAVERLY -- New Hampton baseball head coach Cory McDonald was nearly speechless.
After four straight seasons that ended with losses in the substate finals, the Chickasaws are headed to the Class 2A state tournament after a 5-2 win over Oelwein in Tuesday's substate final.
"That's the word. Finally," said McDonald. "That's finally with plenty of exclamation points. I am so proud of this team right now. This organization and the fans that have stuck by us all these years, this is for everyone that has went through this program. Coaches, players, everyone."
The Chickasaws (28-9) fought off a determined Huskies (21-12) team they had played three previous times this year, winning twice.
New Hampton scored the first run of the game in the opening frame on a Wyatt Stochl single that plated Mason Cleveland.
Oelwein tied the contest in the top of the fourth with a RBI single by Mason Kunkle.
With runs difficult to manufacture, the game seemed destined to be decided on a bobbled ball or a timely hit.
The Chickasaws were beneficiaries of both.
William Clark led off the fifth inning with a single, followed by a walk to Cleveland. With two outs, Stochl stroked a single up the middle to score Clark and the incoming throw was wild, allowing the runners to advance. An errant throw to second brought Cleveland home and left Stochl on third.
The Huskies committed four errors in the inning, and Hunter Pesek put the exclamation point on the game as he tripled in Max Babcock for the 5-1 edge.
"We have seen these guys three times this year so nothing was going to surprise us," said Stochl. "Except for that many errors in one inning, it was not like them. When I got to the plate I just did what I normally do and that is to try and make contact.
"I felt good with the hit and then we scored twice so I was feeling pretty good about our chances. We just kept the foot down and did not let up and got more runs."
The Huskies punched a run across in the sixth frame and had two runners on with the tying run coming to the plate. New Hampton starting pitcher Keegan Kane struck out the last batter to end the threat.
"First of all I want to say that that team over there (Huskies) is a great team, led by a great coach in Jason Gearhart and a great baseball program," said McDonald. "We applaud them. This is so unreal right now.
"From top to bottom in our program, our dugout, the community this is special. We talk about three things we need this whole season. Stay positive, stick with it and outwork everyone. We did that tonight."
"I think that Stochl's hits were the biggest of the game," said Oelwein's Gearhart. "He drove in the first run then got that fifth started that changed the game. I thought the throws that were made could have gotten either runner out at the time, but we could not get them down.
"I've told our guys you need to be lucky and good in this game and tonight we played very good, we just didn't get any lucky bounces. We didn't get a hit to go through when we needed it but I credit these kids for never giving up. They came back and we even had the tying run at the plate in the sixth. We just couldn't get it done."
When Kane struck out the final two batters he faced, the Chickasaws exploded onto the field to celebrate the ending of four years of frustration.
"It is about time for us," said Stochl, who was clinching Guadalupe, the team's mascot unicorn. "Guadalupe is going to state with us and we are just so excited to go."
