Substate baseball: Dons blast way back to Principal Park

The Warriors (16-1) manufactured a run in the third as Jack Cheney singled, stole second and scored following back-to-back ground outs to second to give HLV a 3-1 lead.

But in the bottom of the third, Don Bosco found its batting eyes.

Lewis Havel walked to open the inning, and with one out Dillon Welter doubled to right. Larson followed with his second double of the game off the base of the centerfield fence to tie the game, 3-3. Larson then scored one pitch later as Mason Denton singled to right and the Dons never trailed again.

“I like to talk to my dad when I’m in the box and I feel like he helps me,” Larson said of his dad, Joe, who passed away after a battle with cancer in March of 2015. “Today he really helped me out there. I saw the ball really good.

“We were never worried about us not scoring,” added Larson. “We just knew as the game went on we were going to get ahold of that pitcher.”

Ortner settled in working into the sixth inning as he allowed just three hits and struck out nine. Three of the five runs he allowed were unearned as he improved to 7-0.