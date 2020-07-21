Substate baseball: Dons blast way back to Principal Park

WILLIAMSBURG – Freshmen Mack Ortner paced the mound, kicking at the dirt.
The Don Bosco of Gilbertville pitcher was in a real pickle in the first inning of a Class 1A substate final baseball game in Williamsburg against No. 10-ranked HLV of Victor.
Already down 2-0, Don shortstop Cael Frost jogged up to the mound and told Ortner to do his job, throw strikes and his team will have his back.
Ortner settled in and his No. 7-ranked Don Bosco teammates held up their promise.
Frost belted a pair of home runs, his seventh and eighth of the season, while driving in four and Easton Larson had a huge two-run double in the third inning that ignited the Dons as they rolled to a 12-5 victory Tuesday and their third consecutive trip to Principal Park for the Class 1A state tournament.
“It was a little rough early,” Frost said. “We got in a jam. We had a young pitcher on the mound and we just had to tell him to keep pitching and keep fighting for our team. We knew we were a good hitting team and would be able to come back.”
It was an adventurous first inning for Don Bosco.
Ortner walked the first batter he faced, and the Dons committed a throwing error on a bunt to batter two before Ortner loaded the bases with another walk. He struck out clean-up hitter Kody Timm for one out and appeared to have gotten an inning-ending double play when Brody Wolf grounded to short, but the umpire ruled Wolf beat the relay throw.
The Warriors (16-1) manufactured a run in the third as Jack Cheney singled, stole second and scored following back-to-back ground outs to second to give HLV a 3-1 lead.
But in the bottom of the third, Don Bosco found its batting eyes.
Lewis Havel walked to open the inning, and with one out Dillon Welter doubled to right. Larson followed with his second double of the game off the base of the centerfield fence to tie the game, 3-3. Larson then scored one pitch later as Mason Denton singled to right and the Dons never trailed again.
“I like to talk to my dad when I’m in the box and I feel like he helps me,” Larson said of his dad, Joe, who passed away after a battle with cancer in March of 2015. “Today he really helped me out there. I saw the ball really good.
“We were never worried about us not scoring,” added Larson. “We just knew as the game went on we were going to get ahold of that pitcher.”
Ortner settled in working into the sixth inning as he allowed just three hits and struck out nine. Three of the five runs he allowed were unearned as he improved to 7-0.
“We did play good baseball,” Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said. “”We hit the ball hard tonight. We kind of figured our freshmen would be kind of nervous. We had a freshman on the mound and a freshman behind the dish. We told our infielders we might have to get through those first couple of innings, but when he settled in he was really, really good.
“I was a little nervous when we got down 3-1, and we have a lot of confidence in our hitting, but it is substate and you could start pressing. Our assistant coaches did a really good job in the dugout to keep calm and not press, probably a better job than I did.”
Frost hit his first home run of the game to lead off the fourth, a shot to dead center, and added a three-run shot in the sixth that cleared the right-field fence by a good 50 feet. He finished the game 4-for-5 with a double, the two home runs, three runs and four RBIs.
Don Bosco collected 16 hits in the game, including four doubles and two home runs, and several long outs that were caught at the warning track.
“I saw the ball pretty well. Our whole team did, I think 1 through 9,” Frost said. “I feel we are a pretty good hitting team and we’re going to battle every pitch.”
Don Bosco will be making its 10th trip to state but won’t find out when or whom it will play until Thursday because of a rain out Tuesday that has forced the seeded meeting to be delayed 24 hours from Wednesday.
“It feels great. It is the first time we have made it to state three years in a row,” Larson said. “We knew coming in this would be tough, but if feels great and we are ready to do more damage down at state.”
South Winn returns to state
A three-run sixth inning was the breakthrough South Winneshiek needed during a 3-0 win over St. Ansgar in another Class 1A substate final Tuesday night.
South Winn (25-1) relied on the senior tandem of Noah Tieskoetter and Jaron Todd to hold St. Ansgar (15-4) to four hits. Catcher Kody Kleve finished 2-for-2 with a RBI to lead the Warriors. Ethan Luzum also drove in a sixth-inning run.
