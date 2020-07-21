Substate baseball: Dike-New Hartford dominates during breakthrough state-qualifying win

Beuter didn't allow the game to tighten up as he continued to mow Pocahontas hitters down.

"I definitely felt like I had really good stuff tonight," said Beuter, who collected 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit. "I owe that to the coaches though. They did a great job scouting these guys and I knew if I could get through their 1-2-3 hitters we would be okay. The defense stopped everything and I got comfortable real fast."

The Wolverines' pitcher felt his team was prepared entering the program's first substate final appearance.

"I was pretty confident that this team would play well tonight," Beuter said. "It took a while to get that last out, but what a great feeling to be part of a team that is going to state for the first time. We have had some really amazing teams through the years but just couldn't get there. This leaves me speechless and I just want to take in this moment and enjoy it."

With Beuter holding off the Indians bats that hit .308 for the year, the D-NH offense never let up as eight of the nine hitters reached base. Wauters led the charge, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a pair of doubles.