Substate baseball: Dike-New Hartford dominates during breakthrough state-qualifying win

SHEFFIELD - School may not be in session just yet, but Dike-New Hartford baseball coach Sean Leonard believes in hitting the books.
After studying his Class 2A substate opponent Pocahontas Area diligently, Leonard passed his studies onto his team.
The Wolverines (15-3) passed with flying colors as they answered all the Indians (16-2) moves during a 12-0 victory to earn their first trip to state in school history.
"I don't really know if I can find the right words to describe what just happened," Leonard said. "We scouted these guys pretty well and they did a good job of it. The reports they gave were spot on and we carried it out and put an exclamation point on it here tonight. This was a textbook win and it was better than I could even imagine."
Dike-New Hartford began the night with a textbook run as leadoff hitter Parker Kiewiet recorded a hit and stole second. Kiewiet came home on a hard-hit single by Zak Wauters and the Wolverines' offense was just getting started.
Dike-New Hartford threw senior Reece Beuter on the mound to go after the Indian hitters right off the bat. Beuter picked up a few ground outs, then struck out the third man to head to the second frame.
The next two innings were owned by D-NH as they scored nine runs off nine hits and built a commanding 10-0 lead. The Wolverines rapped out 15 hits.
Beuter didn't allow the game to tighten up as he continued to mow Pocahontas hitters down.
"I definitely felt like I had really good stuff tonight," said Beuter, who collected 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit. "I owe that to the coaches though. They did a great job scouting these guys and I knew if I could get through their 1-2-3 hitters we would be okay. The defense stopped everything and I got comfortable real fast."
The Wolverines' pitcher felt his team was prepared entering the program's first substate final appearance.
"I was pretty confident that this team would play well tonight," Beuter said. "It took a while to get that last out, but what a great feeling to be part of a team that is going to state for the first time. We have had some really amazing teams through the years but just couldn't get there. This leaves me speechless and I just want to take in this moment and enjoy it."
With Beuter holding off the Indians bats that hit .308 for the year, the D-NH offense never let up as eight of the nine hitters reached base. Wauters led the charge, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a pair of doubles.
"I had faced their pitcher (Davidson) twice before and hit him well," Wauters said. "The coaches were spot on with their reports on how to hit him. Once we got past that first inning then everything was a go. We just kept hitting the ball."
Wauters plated Kiewiet on a double in the second. He then drove in two runners, Drew Sonnenberg and Beuter, with a double in the third.
"We thought one run would do it, but we had that scare at East Marshall and we knew that you never settle on a few," Wauters said. "You never quit until that last out has been made. When that last out finally got here it was such an awesome feeling knowing that we made it. We will enjoy this one then get back at it for state."
Kiewiet had three singles and Nathan Moore had a single and a double while scoring twice.
"In a game at this stage of the season, getting that first run is always a big thing," Leonard said. "Then we kept adding to the total with each inning and all I could think of at that point was let's hurry up and get this thing over. We did not want to go past five innings. Every one with this team has deserved this opportunity and it is just unbelievable right now.
"We will let these guys enjoy this game tonight and tomorrow and then we need to get right back at it on Thursday."
