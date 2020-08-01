STATE CHAMPS: Don Bosco rallies, dethrones Newman to claim 1A baseball title

While he will go down in the history books as the guy who collected the game-winning hit, Hogan's post-game comments directed more credit to his teammates.

“I gave myself a big fist pump,” Hogan said when he saw his hit drop fair. “I said I could do it. People had been down on me and that put me in a bad place, too. But I had faith in myself. When I saw it go through I was happy for myself, happy for my team.

"We have Cael Frost and Lewis Havel. Those guys step up all the time. So it feels good for me to have one. I count on them a lot so when I hit that … it went straight to the heart. I’m happy. We did it. We’re finally champs.””

Things looked bleak late for the Dons, at least from the outside, but not to Schares.

After leading early, 1-0, Newman produced four-straight hits in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead and Don Bosco failed to tie it despite a 1st and 3rd, no-out situation in the bottom of the fifth.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, Knight freshman Doug Taylor recorded two quick outs but at the same time reached the 90 pitch mark. State pitching rules limit freshman pitchers to 90 pitches in one game and therefore, Newman was forced to relieve him with another freshman, Max Burt.