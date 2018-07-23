DES MOINES -- As the pendulum swung back and forth late Monday night at Principal Park, Denver's baseball team appeared poised to extend a third consecutive late-season push to the Class 2A state tournament into the program's first semifinal appearance.
Cyclone ace Zach Miller was dealing on the mound, backed by a defense that was making plays in the field, while Brock Farley dented the Principal Park wall with a go-ahead, fifth-inning double as part of his 3-for-3 game.
Wilton, however, refused to fade.
The No. 2-seeded Beavers put the ball in play and took advantage of a pair of errors to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Denver.
For Denver (18-14), the back-and-forth nature of this game added a little extra sting.
"It kind of makes it hurt a little bit more," Denver coach Dustin Rewerts said. "Things were looking pretty good the way he (Miller) had been pitching and our defense, the way we played the last three, four games -- and even earlier in the game. You start to get a little extra excited about it, and unfortunately we just couldn't make enough plays down the stretch."
Miller, an Iowa Western recruit, certainly gave Denver hope. He was brilliant in his third consecutive state tournament start with eight strikeouts, one walk and five hits allowed.
"By far, I felt a lot more comfortable on the mound, relaxed, and pitched the way I know how to pitch," Miller said.
Wilton's Colin McCrabb tallied 10 strikeouts of his own, and closer Cory Anderson recorded the game's final out. Bryce Phelps had extended the contest for Denver in the seventh with a two-out single, and Farley was intentionally walked. Both runners advanced to scoring position off a wild pitch before a chopper to third ended the game.
"As a fan it was probably a great game to watch, but when you're coaching it's kind of a stressful game," Wilton coach Jake Souhrada said. "Cory does a nice job coming in, in pressure situations and throwing strikes. We had to put the Farley kid on base. He hit the ball hard all night. We couldn't let him beat us in that situation. We took our chances, and fortunately it went our way."
In this closely-contested contest, the slightest miscues were magnified.
Wilton (26-5) scored first when Anderson tripled over Denver's center fielder and circled the bases off an error. Further complicating matters for the Cyclones, starting catcher Kain Eagle was laid out by Anderson on the play and sophomore reserve Colton Reiter finished the game at backstop.
After Miller recorded three consecutive outs to strand a pair of Wilton runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth, Denver gained the lead in the top of the fifth. Farley one-hopped the fence to score Cale Neuendorf and Phelps. Timmy Arians followed with a bunt single, and Cyclones had an opportunity to add to their total with runners on first and third.
A suicide squeeze attempt, however, backfired. McCrabb threw home in time to get the out at the plate and Arians was thrown out trying to reach third on the play.
"Unfortunately, it went right back to the pitcher which is about the last place you want to bunt that," Rewerts said. "In this type of game where one run means everything, I didn't want to leave him stranded out there (on third). At the state tournament with two pitchers throwing the way they were, we're going to try and get that extra run."
After Wilton limited damage during Denver's go-ahead rally, the Cyclones' defense kept Wilton off the board with a double play in the fifth. Phelps threw to Farley from shortstop, and Farley relayed the ball home to Reiter for the tag.
Denver wasn't as fortunate in the sixth. McCrabb was hit by a pitch and an error in left field off Jared Townsend's game-tying double moved the Beavers' go-ahead run to third. Farley then elected not to throw home from first off a grounder -- as he didn't know if the catcher was set to receive the ball -- and the go-ahead run scored.
"It was a good game," Farley said. "It was real exciting. It just didn't go our way.
"I have a lot of pride in this group. It's a great group of guys and it's going to be tough losing these (four) seniors. ... (Miller) has meant the world to our program. He's a great pitcher. He's going to do big things at Iowa Western."
The reputation for postseason success has only continued to build within a Denver program that has continually finished strong, reaching state the last three years despite a cumulative 56-44 record over that stretch.
"For the last three years we've shown that 35 wins looks cool, but 18 can get you to the state tournament, too," Rewerts said.
Miller has enjoyed seeing his team put the pieces together throughout successful district and substate runs.
"The first year we came down here, I didn't think we'd make it (to state)," Miller said. "To come down here three years in a row is obviously an honor. There's not many people out there who are able to do that. It just feels amazing to be able to do this."
