DES MOINES — Waverly-Shell Rock’s hitters were prepared for a challenge when they stepped into the batter’s box for the first time at Principal Park Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
Carlisle’s future NCAA Division I pitcher Nic McCay’s blend of a high-velocity fastball and a sharp breaking ball had been enough to lead the Wildcats back to state following a one-year hiatus, but he wasn’t able to dodge an early onslaught from the sixth-seeded Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock sent 10 batters to the plate, tallied four hits, drew three walks and scored six runs in the first inning before holding off No. 3-seed Carlisle’s fierce comeback attempt to secure an 8-5 victory. The Go-Hawks (34-7) will play in their program’s third state semifinal in five years at 11 a.m. Friday against Harlan.
“The boys came out ready to play from pitch number one,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Casey Klunder said. “We have the utmost respect for Carlisle and Nic McCay on the mound. He’s very, very good, so to get that many that early was certainly more than we anticipated.
“It took a total team effort today from our boys, and they did a wonderful job from start to finish.”
McCay — a South Dakota State recruit whose fastball tops out in the low 90s — is the third pitcher with that type of velocity Waverly-Shell Rock has faced this season. In preparation for their state opener, the Go-Hawks enlisted the help of assistant coach B.J. Hermsen — a former West Delaware standout who spent five seasons pitching in the minor leagues.
“We got a couple hits off him (Hermsen) and we used it as bragging rights against him,” W-SR catcher Carter Langreck said. “It was pretty funny.”
Langreck, W-SR’s No. 8 hitter, delivered the key two-out blow during the Go-Hawks’ first inning outburst. He followed Carson Kallenberger’s RBI single by turning on a fastball for a bases-clearing, three-run double into the left field gap.
“When I went up there I knew I had a job to do,” Langreck said. “I guess I got lucky, I got a good hit. But I knew I had to do something for my team.”
After Waverly-Shell Rock’s initial ambush, Carlisle (33-8) spent its first three at-bats cutting into the deficit. Nate Mortimer clobbered a two-run home run over the left field scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning before six walks from W-SR starting pitcher Brady Leonard led to three more runs over the next two frames.
Klunder turned to Luke Willis, a senior often used in closing situations, to escape a jam with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. Willis opened with a strikeout and Leonard, who moved to right field, cut down the potential tying run at the plate off a single to preserve the lead.
Carlisle was silenced by Willis throughout the remainder of the game as his off-speed command led to five strikeouts, no walks and just four hits allowed over 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
“I think it just makes me more confident in any situation, really,” Willis said of his closer’s role. “I came in there, bases loaded, and it was just like, ‘OK, here we go again.’ I’ve kind of gotten used to it.”
Kallenberger created some breathing room for W-SR’s reliever with a two-RBI single in the first at-bat after Seth Curry replaced McCay in the top of the fourth inning for the game’s final runs.
“We always try to add more,” said Kallenberger, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “I got my bat on the ball and just drove it — battled with two strikes which is what we do all year long.”
In total, six Waverly-Shell Rock seniors have evolved from freshmen spectators during the school’s 2015 championship run into veteran leaders for a program that has bounced back from a pair of one-run substate losses to reach the state tournament’s final weekend.
“We learned a lot from those guys,” Kallenberger said, reflecting back on the 2015 title season. “We’re really happy to be here and that was really a good win. We had a lot of fun.”
Waverly-S.R. 8, Carlisle 5
Waverly-S.R. 600 200 0 — 8 7 1
Carlisle 221 000 0 — 5 6 2
Brady Leonard, Luke Willis (3) and Carter Langreck. Nic McCay, Seth Curry (4), Isaiah Henrichs (5) and Jack Wilson. WP — Willis (5-1). LP — McCay (6-2). 2B — Langreck (WSR). HR — Mortimer (Carlisle).
