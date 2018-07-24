Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tuesday’s results

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Davenport Assumption 5, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Sioux City Heelan 3, Solon 2, 8 innings

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Carlisle 5

Harlan 5, Boone 4

Games today

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11), 11 a.m.

Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (Eldridge) (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (Epworth) (33-9), 5 p.m.

Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18), 7:30 p.m.

Games Thursday

CLASS 1A Semifinals

Mason City Newman (38-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (37-6), 11 a.m.

Lisbon (35-0) vs. North Linn (Troy Mills) (41-3), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A Semifinals

Centerville (25-7) vs. Wilton (26-5), 5 p.m.

I.C. Regina (28-7) vs. Van Meter (30-8), 7:30 p.m.

Games Friday

CLASS 3A Semifinals

Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) vs. Harlan (32-3), 11 a.m.

Davenport Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10), 1:30 p.m.

