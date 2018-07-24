Tuesday’s results
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption 5, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Sioux City Heelan 3, Solon 2, 8 innings
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Carlisle 5
Harlan 5, Boone 4
Games today
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11), 11 a.m.
Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17), 1:30 p.m.
North Scott (Eldridge) (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (Epworth) (33-9), 5 p.m.
Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18), 7:30 p.m.
Games Thursday
CLASS 1A Semifinals
Mason City Newman (38-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (37-6), 11 a.m.
Lisbon (35-0) vs. North Linn (Troy Mills) (41-3), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A Semifinals
Centerville (25-7) vs. Wilton (26-5), 5 p.m.
I.C. Regina (28-7) vs. Van Meter (30-8), 7:30 p.m.
Games Friday
CLASS 3A Semifinals
Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) vs. Harlan (32-3), 11 a.m.
Davenport Assumption (32-10) vs. Sioux City Heelan (32-10), 1:30 p.m.
