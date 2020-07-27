State baseball preview: Cedar Falls takes fast lane to success

Following quarantine, Cedar Falls baseball waits for return to action This week's scheduled games were canceled after opponents Decorah and Dubuque Senior had players exposed to COVID-19.

Members of the Cedar Falls team completed their own workouts during the quarantine period and had over one week of practice as a full team to prepare for their July 20 playoff game after not competing since June 25.

“We got back to work,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “We put our best pitchers against our best hitters. My two assistants are still able to throw pretty well and guys had to compete against them.

“It’s not like we took it easy to make them feel good, because we knew we were going to see good pitching and pressure scenarios.”

With only one game in a single-elimination tournament guaranteed following the lengthy delay, the Tigers’ resolve surfaced as they continued to put in work to find success.

“You can’t let something like that (quarantine delay) get in your way, especially when you have goals like this,” Flanscha said. “Those roadblocks, you’ve got to get over. It was a hiccup, but it definitely wasn’t the end of our season.”

Beyond the lack of games this season, members of Cedar Falls’ roster have competed in fewer career varsity games than the rest of the 4A field. The Tigers start one senior, Colby Coonradt, within a roster filled with juniors and sophomores.