At Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (28-4) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)

1:30 p.m. -- Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. Pekin (17-7)

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (Calmar) (29-9)

1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-6) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (26-7)

GAMES MONDAY

Class 2A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)

1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)

4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)

7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)

