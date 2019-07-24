At Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (28-4) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)
1:30 p.m. -- Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. Pekin (17-7)
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 1A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (Calmar) (29-9)
1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-6) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (26-7)
GAMES MONDAY
Class 2A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)
1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)
4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)
7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.