DES MOINES — Mason City Newman Catholic jumped on Lisbon with seven first-inning runs, and the Knights went on to a 9-5 victory for their seventh Class 1A state baseball championship Saturday.
Newman (40-1) got an RBI single by Andrew Morse and three runs on hit batsmen with the bases loaded. Josh Fitzgerald added a two-run single and an error let the seventh run score.
Lisbon (36-1) plated five runs in the third when Wes Benyshek lashed an RBI double and Tyson Williams added a two-run two-bagger, but the Lions were unable to score again.
Winning pitcher Evan Paulus put an exclamation point on the win with a solo homer in the sixth.
Class 2A
CENTERVILLE 4, I.C. REGINA 3: Sixth-seeded Centerville edged top-seeded Iowa City Regina 4-3 for the Class 2A state championship.
The Big Red scratched out a run in the first and it remained a 1-0 game until they added another run in the fifth.
Regina got on the board in the bottom of the fifth to make it 2-1, but Centerville (27-7) plated a pair in the top of the sixth that held up for the win after the Regals (29-8) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Ryan Schott’s two-run double.
Class 3A
ASSUMPTION 11, HARLAN 1: Davenport Assumption dominated the 3A title game, taking control with a six-run second inning and never letting Harlan get back in it.
It was the Knights’ second straight title and state-record 11th overall.
Nick Gottilla banged out a championship game record five hits for Assumption, and Julien Broderson threw all six innings, only allowing one run and striking out eight batters.
Assumption finished 34-10. Harlan ended 33-4.
Class 4A
URBANDALE 3, C.R. WASHINGTON 0: Luke Llewellyn was masterful on the mound and Urbandale provided just enough offensive support to defeat Cedar Rapids Washington for the Class 4A championship.
Llewellyn allowed just two hits and struck out 13 in a complete-game effort. Carter Troncin doubled in a first-inning run, Brook Heinen knocked in another in the third with a double and Troncin plated Heinen with an RBI single.
Urbandale (36-6) won its third state title. Washington finished 27-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.