State baseball: Don Bosco snaps semifinal jinx, reach Class 1A title game

“It is big to come out and hit the ball hard right away,” Welter said. “Curt Frost, our hitting coach, preaches that heavily. With two outs, it was like an extra dagger. And then, again in the second inning, we scored with two outs so it was just adding fuel to the fire.”

+4 Substate baseball: Dons blast way back to Principal Park Seventh-ranked Don Bosco banged out 16 hits en route to return trip to Des Moines.

A two-out error in the fourth helped Don Bosco extend its lead to 5-0.

Frost went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Naughton the No. 9 hitter went 2-for-2 and scored three times.

“That was big for us,” Frost said. “That just gave us confidence to know we are never out of an inning. Two outs … it doesn’t matter what part of the order if you string a couple hits together you can scratch across a couple of runs across the plate.”

Kingsley-Pierson scored its only run in the fifth when Neumann led off with a double down the third-base line. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball. But Neumann was only the second and last base runner to reach second against Havel.

Don Bosco will play either second-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s, a four-time state champion with the last coming in 2016, or sixth-seeded and three-time defending 1A champion Mason City Newman at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.