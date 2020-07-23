State baseball: Don Bosco happy to still be playing baseball

“He definitely has got the experience and has had success down there,” Don Bosco coach Joel Schares said. “And we feel good about Mack, too.”

Offensively, the Dons rapped out 16 hits against HLV, including six for extra bases as Larson had two doubles and Frost had a double and his seventh and eighth home runs of the season.

Perhaps the top hitter in 1A, Schares said he would not want to pitch to the left-handed hitting Frost who leads the state in home runs and is second with 40 RBIs in 18 games.

“I don’t want to give anything away,” Schares laughed on how he’d pitch Frost. “I don’t know how to pitch him to be honest. He knows how to hang around and foul balls off. He has a really good eye, and is really selective. He is just a tough cookie.”

The thing Schares has continued to share with his team is they aren’t the only team that has great pitching and great hitting.

The field is stacked according to Schares and includes three-time defending state champion Mason City Newman, 2017 state champion Martensdale-St. Mary’s, who has been in the field 10 of the last 11 years, Remsen St. Mary’s, the 2016 1A champ and a South Winneshiek of Calmar team that is impressive.