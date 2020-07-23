State baseball: Don Bosco happy to still be playing baseball

DES MOINES – The opponent is yet to be determined.
To be honest, that is the least of Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s concerns 24 hours before the Class 1A state baseball tournament starts at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Baseball was an uncertainty three months ago because of COVID-19, and based on that fact the Dons are just happy to be playing baseball.
Even with that said, Don Bosco has high expectations.
A state semifinalist a year ago, the Dons are making their third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“We knew coming in this was going to be tough because nobody has ever done it before,” senior third baseman Easton Larson said of qualifying for the third consecutive season. “But it feels great and we are ready to do more damage down at state.”
Junior shortstop Cael Frost had similar sentiments, “It’s our tradition. Every year our goal is to get down to the state tournament and this year we want more.”
Don Bosco (17-1) has showed it has the pitching and hitting to contend for a deep run and that was most evident in the Dons’ 12-5 win over previously unbeaten H-L-V Tuesday in a substate final.
Freshman Mack Ortner won his seventh game of the season, and Easton Larson was solid in relief with ace Lewis Havel set to pitch the state opener. Havel (3-0) was the winning pitcher in Don Bosco’s first-round state tournament victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard last summer and lifted the Dons past a tough Gladbrook-Reinbeck squad in the district finals.
“He definitely has got the experience and has had success down there,” Don Bosco coach Joel Schares said. “And we feel good about Mack, too.”
Offensively, the Dons rapped out 16 hits against HLV, including six for extra bases as Larson had two doubles and Frost had a double and his seventh and eighth home runs of the season.
Perhaps the top hitter in 1A, Schares said he would not want to pitch to the left-handed hitting Frost who leads the state in home runs and is second with 40 RBIs in 18 games.
“I don’t want to give anything away,” Schares laughed on how he’d pitch Frost. “I don’t know how to pitch him to be honest. He knows how to hang around and foul balls off. He has a really good eye, and is really selective. He is just a tough cookie.”
The thing Schares has continued to share with his team is they aren’t the only team that has great pitching and great hitting.
The field is stacked according to Schares and includes three-time defending state champion Mason City Newman, 2017 state champion Martensdale-St. Mary’s, who has been in the field 10 of the last 11 years, Remsen St. Mary’s, the 2016 1A champ and a South Winneshiek of Calmar team that is impressive.
“To say there is anybody I don’t want to play in this field is an understatement,” Schares said. “Whoever gets the seven and eight seed, they are going to be a really quality baseball team. It is that stacked of a field.”
Don Bosco won’t know its opponent until sometime following an early morning seeding meeting between the coaches today. The North Cedar/Burlington Notre Dame game was postponed Tuesday night to Wednesday forcing the seeding meeting to take place a day late.
Schares figures his team will earn anywhere from the four to the sixth seed.
Where ever the Dons land, Schares says they will be ready.
“This team is mentally really good,” Schares said. “I think the way they approach the game is very good. It is a team that is very close and has good team chemistry and that made this shortened season really go smoother.
“We’ve got experience. We’ve got players who have played multiple times down here and we will sprinkle in some newbies. But as much familiarity as we have there are a lot of teams down here in the same boat.
“The familiarity is pretty normal to a lot of teams down there.”
