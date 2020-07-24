State baseball: Don Bosco advances to semis, defeats South Winneshiek, 3-1

DES MOINES – A likely source got Don Bosco of Gilbertville on the scoreboard early Friday in a Class 1A state baseball tournament opener at Principal Park.
An unlikely source sparked the Dons to victory.
Charlie Hogan’s leadoff single in the top of the fifth ignited a two-run rally as Don Bosco topped South Winneshiek of Calmar, 3-1, to advance to its fourth state semifinal since 2014. The Dons will play eighth-seeded Kingsley-Pierson (15-3) Thursday.
“Extremely happy for Charlie. Really happy for Charlie,” Don Bosco head coach Joel Schares said. “Best time to get a hit … saved his best for that time.”
Seventh-ranked Don Bosco banged out 16 hits en route to return trip to Des Moines.
Hogan came into the game batting just .074 with just two hits on the season. But his sharp grounder in the hole between third and short got underneath the glove of a sprinting Warrior shortstop Noah Tieskoetter.
Hogan advanced to third on a throwing error by South Winneshiek pitcher Ethan Luzum with one out which led the Warriors to walk Cael Frost who proceeded to steal second. Then with a 0-2 count, winning pitcher Lewis Havel lifted a shot into the right-centerfield gap for a two-run double and the Dons (18-1) took a 3-1 lead.
“That was a big hit,” Frost said. “He then got to third on the bad throw and that is what got me to second, honestly, and that was huge for us. And, Lewis came up with the big hit and that was pretty much the game.”
Frost opened the game with his ninth home run of the season, a towering shot to right-center that cleared the manual 20-foot-high scoreboard.
But South Winneshiek immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Havel gave up hits to three of the first four batters he faced, including a run-scoring single to Seth Greve that scored Jaron Todd to tie the game at 1-all.
The Warriors (25-2) potentially could’ve had more. Tieskoetter was thrown out at home when he tried to score from third on a ground ball to Don Bosco third baseman Easton Larson. Then Cael Kuboushek was thrown out trying to steal third by Dons freshman catcher Ty Purdue for the final out of the inning.
“The runner out at home, that is something we typically do,” South Winneshiek head coach Alex Smith said. “We are going to go downward angle and make them make a play … field it, throw it. The steal was a misread on our part.”
Havel settled down after the first and allowed just two more hits and a pair of walks as he finished with 11 strikeouts, which included striking out the side in the seventh to conclude the game.
“Right away I wasn’t on it, but after a few plays, a couple of strikeouts, I kind of started getting in that grove,” Havel said. “That is pitching for you. Once you get in that grove and stay in it, it is tough to beat you.”
The victory snapped a couple of jinxes for the Dons.
Don Bosco had lost the last three state games it had occupied Principal Park's third base dugout. The Dons will try to snap another jinx Thursday when they face Kingsley-Pierson in the semifinals.
Don Bosco has lost its last three state semifinal games (2014, 2016 and 2018) and has not won a semifinal game since 2008.
"That is nice," Frost said of breaking the first jinx. "Now let's see if we can keep doing that."
Dons won't find out about first-round state opponent until late Thursday morning as a postponement of one 1A substate game moved the seeding meeting back one day.
Schares says the first two games of the 1A tournament were indicative of how he felt it was going to be coming in ... no easy games.
"I thought it was probably going to be a close one," Schares said of the game. "South Winn is a really good team. Their pitcher pitched a really good game. It was nice to come away with a victory.
"Give credit to Kingsley-Pierson. I thought 1-8 (seeds one through eight) that it was going to be competitive this year and that is turning out to be the case."
