State baseball: Don Bosco advances to semis, defeats South Winneshiek, 3-1

Frost opened the game with his ninth home run of the season, a towering shot to right-center that cleared the manual 20-foot-high scoreboard.

But South Winneshiek immediately responded in the bottom of the first. Havel gave up hits to three of the first four batters he faced, including a run-scoring single to Seth Greve that scored Jaron Todd to tie the game at 1-all.

The Warriors (25-2) potentially could’ve had more. Tieskoetter was thrown out at home when he tried to score from third on a ground ball to Don Bosco third baseman Easton Larson. Then Cael Kuboushek was thrown out trying to steal third by Dons freshman catcher Ty Purdue for the final out of the inning.

“The runner out at home, that is something we typically do,” South Winneshiek head coach Alex Smith said. “We are going to go downward angle and make them make a play … field it, throw it. The steal was a misread on our part.”

Havel settled down after the first and allowed just two more hits and a pair of walks as he finished with 11 strikeouts, which included striking out the side in the seventh to conclude the game.