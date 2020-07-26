State baseball: Dike-New Hartford enjoying breakthrough season

“I want to pound the strike zone,” said Beuter who will play at Kirkwood Community College next season. “I’m confident in my stuff. I want to get ahead early and make the batter feel uncomfortable. That is really where I excel.”

“It’s not just his velocity,” Wauters said. “He’s got four pitches that he can get you out with and when he is locating watch out.”

As good as his pitching is Leonard feels the offense has really began to heat up, especially when Kiewiet gets on base.

“He’s gotten on base 32 times in 64 at bats and has scored 27 times so we feel like if he’s on base we are going to get one,” Leonard said.

Sonnenberg has a time-high 21 RBIs, and Beuter six extra base hits, including two home runs, while driving in 18.

It’s an entire team that is confident and playing loose. The experience of the seniors showed when the Wolverines were pushed to eight innings in their district opener by East Marshall, a 3-2 win.