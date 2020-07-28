State baseball: Des Moines Christian defeats Dike-New Hartford in marathon battle

Bradley, a left-hander matched Beuter early on, working six innings and striking out 11. Reliever Trey Castile came on and pitched four perfect innings to earn the win as he struck out five.

“I think his velo kind of surprised us a little bit,” Beuter said. “We had been expecting him to throw hard, but I think the adrenaline and a quarterfinal game at state had him a few ticks faster. That kind of surprised us and our bats were slow and just never caught up. He did a heck of a job on the mound and I tip my cap to him.”

The Wolverines history-making first state tournament sees them end with a 15-4 mark.

“I think everybody should be proud of what these guys did all year and what they did tonight,” Leonard said. “Unfortunately, we fell a little bit short of where we wanted again. But they competed and gave themselves a chance.”

Dike-New Hartford scored in the bottom of the second without the benefit of a hit. Zak Wauters walked to open the inning. Then on a 2-1 pitch, Zach Starbuck bunted down the first base line. Lion pitcher Kole Bradley fielded the ball and tagged Starbuck out, but Wauters never stopped running. Bradley’s throw to third was wild allowing Wauters to race home for a 1-0 lead on the play.