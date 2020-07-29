State baseball: Cedar Falls goes down swinging against No. 1 Johnston, 11-7

Cedar Falls junior Brody Bartlett added a two-hit game and finished with three runs scored. Sophomore shortstop Caleb Raisty recorded a pair of hits with a run, while Max Steinlage, Gage Flanscha, Drew Hoth and Zach Neese also reached the hit column against Johnston’s talented quartet of pitchers.

“We didn’t panic against a great team,” Williams said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a dogfight. We did show early that we were a little nervous and we came back and the guys they battled. They really did battle, and I’m so proud of those guys for doing that.”

Nearly every player who stepped onto the field for Cedar Falls will return next summer, including all 11 hits from Wednesday’s game.

“We’ve got to ramp it up, because we want to play on Saturday night (for a state championship),” Williams said. “That’s our goal. We bring back some guys that can really get us there. We just have to grow and get better.

“We really worked on changing the energy and culture early on. Every time we broke down (to take the field) it was family. … We saw so many of our youth players here today and we want to change that culture and get here like Johnston. They’re here every year. We want to be that.”