State baseball: Cedar Falls goes down swinging against No. 1 Johnston, 11-7

DES MOINES -- Fight was never a question.
Cedar Falls’ baseball team went down swinging Wednesday during the program’s first state baseball tournament appearance in 31 years and first trip to Des Moines’ Principal Park.
The Tigers out-hit No. 1 seed Johnston, 11-9. Cedar Falls, however, was unable to come up with a lock-down inning on defense.
Johnston scored in each inning, taking advantage of nine walks and four hit batters during an 11-7 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Dragons’ leadoff hitter reached base in five of the six innings with that runner coming around to score in each occasion.
“Johnston is so disciplined at the plate,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said, after five different Tigers toed the mound. “They made us throw strikes and we weren’t throwing our off-speed for strikes so they could sit on fastballs.”
A Cedar Falls team (7-2) shy on games in this COVID-19 pandemic altered season, rallied from down 6-0 after three innings. The Tigers cut the deficit to 7-6 when a pair of runs scored on a double play followed by an errant throw with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
This week's scheduled games were canceled after opponents Decorah and Dubuque Senior had players exposed to COVID-19.
Top-ranked Johnston (22-3) remained undeterred.
The Dragons immediately answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and maintained that cushion to reach the semifinals in the program’s fifth consecutive trip to state. Parker Sharpe’s RBI double served as the big blow as part of his 2-for-3 game. Johnston leadoff hitter Ben Wilmes finished 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
“We didn’t really know a ton about them,” Johnston coach Michal Barta said, addressing the unconventional matchup against a Cedar Falls team that had only played eight games prior to state. “We knew that we had to play well one through nine in our lineup and we did that.
“I was impressed with them (Cedar Falls) battling at the plate, fouling some tough pitches off and they had double-digit hits. I think their coaches do a wonderful job and they deserve to be here.”
The Tigers’ offense was ignited from an unlikely source.
Junior Connor Woods secured his first at bats since the second week of the season against Waterloo East. Woods’ first hit of the summer came when he pulled a second-inning single to left. He followed that with a three-run double to deep left field in the fourth inning as part of a 3-for-4 game at the plate.
“It meant a lot,” Woods said, addressing his opportunity. “I had to step up and do my part. As soon as I got my spot, I knew I’d perform. … It just shows that hard work finally paying off.”
Williams knew the work Woods and so many others had invested since last season to get an opportunity like they found on Wednesday.
“It was just one of those years when every kid mattered,” the first-year Cedar Falls head coach said. “We wanted every kid to contribute, and they did. What a fun atmosphere to do this in and our guys competed.”
Cedar Falls junior Brody Bartlett added a two-hit game and finished with three runs scored. Sophomore shortstop Caleb Raisty recorded a pair of hits with a run, while Max Steinlage, Gage Flanscha, Drew Hoth and Zach Neese also reached the hit column against Johnston’s talented quartet of pitchers.
“We didn’t panic against a great team,” Williams said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a dogfight. We did show early that we were a little nervous and we came back and the guys they battled. They really did battle, and I’m so proud of those guys for doing that.”
Nearly every player who stepped onto the field for Cedar Falls will return next summer, including all 11 hits from Wednesday’s game.
Cedar Falls baseball is demonstrating confidence and teamwork may be just as valuable as game experience.
“We’ve got to ramp it up, because we want to play on Saturday night (for a state championship),” Williams said. “That’s our goal. We bring back some guys that can really get us there. We just have to grow and get better.
“We really worked on changing the energy and culture early on. Every time we broke down (to take the field) it was family. … We saw so many of our youth players here today and we want to change that culture and get here like Johnston. They’re here every year. We want to be that.”
A summer of baseball in 2020 only meant nine games for Cedar Falls. Still, Woods and company are as determined as ever to embrace the grind in preparation for 2021.
“It starts tomorrow,” Woods said. “It’s exciting.”
