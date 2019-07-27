DES MOINES -- South Winneshiek put third-ranked Alburnett in an early hole Saturday, but the Pirates' persistent pressure prevailed in a 13-4 Class 1A state baseball victory Saturday at Principal Park.
South Winneshiek jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first with the help of a two-run single by Kody Kleve and a two-run double by Ethan Luzum.
However, after a rain delay of nearly an hour, Alburnett began its comeback. The Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the first, took the lead with a three-run second, stretched it to 7-4 with two more in the third and then put it away with a six-run sixth.
Reed Stallman, Luke Smith, Hunter Caves, Sam Fulk and Kale Rose all had two hits each for Alburnett (33-5). Caves scored four times, Stallman drove in three runs and Smith and Austin Stallman knocked in a pair apiece.
The Pirates stole 12 bases, which helped contribute to six South Winneshiek errors, and finished with 13 base hits.
Alburnett starting pitcher Caden Evans shook off that rough first inning and went the distance for the victory.
The Warriors finished the season with a 29-10 record.
