WAVERLY — Find a way to get a run early.

South Winneshiek head coach Alexander Smith preached that message to his team before the Warriors’ substate matchup with Wapsie Valley last Saturday. The Warriors won, 7-4, while scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.

Smith offered the same challenge on Tuesday night as South Winneshiek (24-11) faced No. 6 North Linn (26-5) in the Class 1A Substate 3 Championship.

The Warriors answered Smith’s challenge and leapt ahead of the Lynx with five runs in the first inning in route to a 10-0 victory, earning the Warriors a spot in the class 1A state tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.

“We put a lot of good at-bats together,” Smith said. “They walked us a few times and we got some big hits mixed in there. We talked before the game to find a way to get a run early. Getting five with two outs was a huge deal.”

South Winneshiek managed to load the bases for Parker Timp with two outs on three walks. As he watched Carson Streeter’s at-bat on the on-deck circle, Timp’s mind flashed back to the Warriors win over Wapsie Valley.

“I had the same moment last week and I grounded out,” Timp said. “I did not want to do that again…I was just like, ‘I cannot let this happen…I have to do this. I have to step up right now and get us going.’”

Timp stepped up to the moment, taking advantage of his opportunity with a single to left field which drove in two runs and sparked the Warriors’ first inning surge.

The Warriors quickly juiced the bases yet again as Brody Tieskoetter reached base on a hit by pitch. Kole Hageman jumped on the second pitch of his at-bat, blasting a line drive over the head of North Linn centerfielder Cole Griffith for a three RBI double.

South Winneshiek’s offense slowed in the second, scoring one run in the top of the frame as Carson Streeter hit a sacrifice fly to left field with the bases-loaded to score his older brother, Keagen Streeter, from third.

After a silent third inning, the Warriors scored one run on three hits in the top of the fourth as Parker Timp recorded his third RBI of the night, driving in Jamie Kuennen.

Leading 7-0 going in the top of the fifth, the Warriors scored three runs on three hits, deploying a similar strategy to the first inning of their win over Wapsie Valley. A pair of bunts back-to-back scratched across a pair of runs.

With a 9-0 lead and two outs, Carson Streeter delivered with a double up the left field line, scoring Keagen Streeter to put South Winneshiek ahead 10-0.

The brothers teamed up once more to seal the win in the bottom of the fifth with one out.

Carson, the Warriors shortstop, charged a hard hit ground ball, stepping on second for the second out and whipping the ball to Keagen at first for the third and final out, winning the game on a 6-3 double play.

According to Carson and Smith, he managed to make the play on Tuesday because he made it a year ago against Kee to send the Warriors to the state tournament.

“I had a memory of last year—that is how we finished it last year,” Streeter said. “I had a feeling the ball was coming to me. The ball led me right to the bag. I fielded it with my foot on the bag, perfectly. I just had to deliver a good throw to first. I knew I had him all the way.”

Smith described it as crazy that they would win the substate championship in the same manner two years in a row but added—jokingly—that it also has it drawbacks.

“It replicated last year,” Smith said. “It is crazy to say this, but we ended our game with Kee High on the same play. The bad part about that play is nobody films it with one out. So, you never catch the walk off celebration, but that is okay.”

On the mound, Kuennen limited the Lynx to one hit and three walks while throwing four strikeouts in the game. According to Kuennen, once the Warriors took their sizeable lead, he took on a “just keep pitching strikes” mentality.

“That is all you can do,” Kuennen said. “When you have that big of a lead, a base runner does not really matter because the one run to our eight or nine meant nothing to me. So, I just kept throwing strikes up there.”

Smith said Kuennen’s mentality helped the defense behind him play a high-energy and focus brand of baseball in the field.

“They were dialed in—focused,” Smith said. “It is fun behind a pitcher that is going to throw a ton of strikes. He is going to change speeds so the ball is not going to be crushed at you all time. They were all ready to play…About every player made a defensive play for us tonight.”

The Warriors open the Class 1A Iowa Baseball State Tournament against top-seeded Kingsley-Pierson (27-2) on Monday at 11 a.m. at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Linescore South Winneshiek 10, North Linn 0 (F/5) SW;510;13X;X - 10;11;0 NL;000;00X;X - 0;1;2 Jamie Kuennen and Kole Hageman. Cael Bridgewater, Corbin Woods (1), Cole Griffith (5) and Cael Benesh. WP - Kuennen. LP - Bridgewater. 2B - SW: Hageman, Ca. Streeter.

Photos: South Winneshiek baseball defeats North Linn in substate final, July 11 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 15 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 16 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 14 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 13 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 12 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 11 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 10 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 9 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 8 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 7 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 6 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 5 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 4 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 3 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 2 Bball South Winn vs. North Linn 1

Linescore

South Winneshiek 10, North Linn 0 (F/5)

SW 510 13X X—10 11 0

NL 000 00X X—0 1 2

Jamie Kuennen and Kole Hageman. Cael Bridgewater, Corbin Woods (1), Cole Griffith (5) and Cael Benesh. WP—Kuennen. LP—Bridgewater. 2B—SW: Hageman, Ca. Streeter.