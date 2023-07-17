CARROLL — The first inning was a near disaster for South Winneshiek on Monday afternoon.

After a one-out walk in the first inning, 1A top-seeded Kingsley-Pierson put all the pressure on the Warriors and it snowballed.

The Panthers ended up plating five in the first and cruised to a 6-1 win in the 1A state tournament quarterfinals at Merchants Park.

Four of the runs in the inning were unearned after South Winneshiek committed three errors. One run also scored on a wild pitch.

The hole proved to be too deep to dig out of for the Warriors.

“You have to make plays and unfortunately our guys got caught on our heels a little bit defensively,” head coach Alex Smith said. “It’s a game of momentum. When our guys are making plays, making pitches and making hits, it can transpire. We tried to prevent the big inning and unfortunately for us, we didn’t today.”

That first inning was what Kingsley-Pierson needed to settle in and control the rest of the game.

South Winneshiek mustered two hits in the game against Panther ace Evan Neumann.

“It helps relax the guys,” Kingsley-Pierson coach Taylor Doeschot said. “Everyone is hyped up and probably has nerves running through them. For us to get out to a good lead in the first takes some edge off and puts the pressure on them to battle back.”

A pitching change from Keegan Streeter to Jamie Kuennen helped South Winneshiek settle in too. Although Smith said Streeter was throwing ‘well enough’, he thought Kuennen’s change of pace was better suited for the game.

The defense stepped up behind Kuennen too, turning a double play in the fourth inning and making some other nice plays.

“We just settled in; it was about finding that calmness factor,” Smith said. “I thought we needed a change of pace. I thought (Kuennen) some calmness and we started making plays behind him we didn’t necessarily make in the first inning. He gave us a chance to stay in the game.”

The deficit just proved too much to overcome.

Kingsley-Pierson’s Evan Neumann was spectacular on the mound, allowing just two hits over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts.

South Winneshiek’s lone run came in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout by Parker Timp.

“To our credit, our guys settled in to hang a bunch of zeroes and only gave up one run the rest of the way to give ourselves a chance,” Smith said. “We got some guys on base to score a run, felt like we competed to the very end. I’m proud of our group for doing that.”

Streeter and Kuennen, along with three others, were two seniors that helped lead South Winnishiek to four state tournament appearances in their five seasons.

After playing their final game, Smith said it was pretty crazy they accomplished that.

“It’s outstanding to see their growth and development, not only becoming better baseball players but as better leaders in the program,” he said. “We put ourselves in a position in the postseason to play our best baseball and had another great run and unfortunately, it takes a magic number of seven wins and we got four and came up short.”

The Warriors finished the season with a 24-12 record.

