Facing a full count with the tying run at the plate, South Winneshiek senior Jamie Kuennen needed a strike to seal a 7-4 win for the Warriors over Wapsie Valley on Saturday night.

According to South Winneshiek head coach Alexander Smith, there was no one better to be on the mound for the Warriors in that situation.

“Jamie is the guy with ice in his veins,” Smith said “He has had big hits all season—obviously his pitching stats are off the charts. He just does not care. He did not care that he gave up a hit or we made an error and he gave up a run. It is no big deal for him. He is the total on-to-the next pitch guy.”

Although his coach projected confidence, the senior right hander admitted he felt far from comfortable on the pitcher’s rubber in that moment.

“I was a little scared at first,” Kuennen said. “But, I had to get down in strikes. Sliders were working really well. Curveball was iffy, but [I] could get it across. The fastball—it was there.”

So, as he let loose his final pitch of the night, Kuennen thought to himself, “Gas it right down the middle.”

60 feet and 6 inches later, Kuennen’s pitch drew a swing and a miss from the Wapsie Valley batter, ending the game and sending South Winneshiek to the Class 1A substate 3 championship game on Tuesday.

The game-winning strikeout served as the final act of a game filled with emotion and wide swings in momentum.

South Winneshiek jumped out to an early lead by deploying a small-ball strategy that included three consecutive, successful bunts in the bottom of the first. Keagen Streeter got things going for the Warriors with a single that turned into two bases thanks to a Wapsie Valley error. Three bunts later, South Winneshiek led 1-0.

Smith said the Warriors did not enter the game planning on implementing a small-ball strategy, but simply adjusted to how the game unfolded.

“The situation arose,” Smith said “I do not think Jamie Kuennen has dropped down a drag bunt in his career…We do not bunt often, but when we do, we have to be good at it. The situation arose that dictated we should do it and it worked out.”

The Warriors added two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-0 lead.

Carson Streeter doubled to drive in Braiden Todd. The freshman proceeded to force a Wapsie Valley throwing error which allowed him to score by attempting to steal third base.

“I knew that I had a runner on first base with a full count,” Carson said. “I knew he would be running on the pitch. I just told myself ‘I got to shorten up.…All I have to do is put a ball gap and he is scoring.’”

Smith described getting an early lead as a point of emphasis for his team on Saturday night.

“It gives you some confidence,” Smith said “It gives you some momentum. It takes away them from going to their short game because they are playing a little bit of catchup.”

After four scoreless innings, Wapsie Valley started to generate momentum with two runs in the top of the fifth. Mason Harter scored on a wild pitch and Justus Kelley put the ball in play which allowed Garet Shannon to score off a South Winneshiek error.

Wapsie Valley completed the comeback in the top of the sixth inning on two hits and two South Winneshiek errors as Tucker Ladeburg scored the game-tying run.

Wapsie Valley head coach Tom Joecken said he felt like his team showed a lot in overcoming their early deficit.

“I am so proud of them,” Joecken said. “It could have been easy—with a team like [South Winneshiek]—just to fold. We kept fighting and kept fighting.”

Joecken added that pitcher Tucker Ladeburg did not hesitate when asked if he wanted to stay in the game after South Winneshiek took its 3-0 lead.

Despite Wapsie Valley’s surge, South Winneshiek put a swift end to the 3-3 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kaden Bullerman singled to drive in the go-ahead run.

Keagen Streeter drove it two more runs with a double before scoring off a Wapsie Valley error to make it a 7-3 South Winneshiek advantage.

“With a guy on second and third, I knew I just had to put it in play,” Keagen said. “In the big moment, do not try to do too much. I saw a curveball and just wanted to put a bat on it.”

“It was huge to get that energy back on our side…It was huge to get those runs.”

The Streeter brothers combined to go 4-of-6 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs in the contest.

“Keagen has been a good one for us for five years,” Smith said “So, he has been a good player and Carson has just followed suit…They are locked it. They are pretty darn good offensively. They wanted it tonight.”

Wapsie scored one run before Kuennen managed his game-winning strikeout.

With the win, the Warriors advance to the substate final against North Linn (26-4) on Tuesday in Waverly.

“It is going to be two very similar teams,” Smith said. “Pitching, defense, timely hitting, base running—wreaking havoc on the bases—going to the short game…We are looking forward to Tuesday night.”

With the loss, Wapsie Valley’s season comes to a close with a record of 24-13—the second most under Joecken.

Joecken credited Wapsie Valley’s four seniors—Mason Harter, Justus Kelley, Jaxon Kuhlmann and Kane Scmitz—for helping build the program and said he looks forward to a good group of returning players next season.

Linescore South Winneshiek 7, Wapsie Valley 4 WV;000;021;1 - 4;7;3 SW;102;004;X - 7;9;4 Tucker Ladeburg, Hunter Curley (6) and Jacob Schoer. Keagen Streeter, Jaime Kuennen (6) and Kole Hageman. WP - Kuennen. LP - Ladeburg. 2B - WV: Hesse. SW: Ca. Streeter, Ke. Streeter.

