Season ends for Waterloo Columbus with disappointing loss to Waukon

Brodie Kresser’s teammates followed suit with an offensive rampage that led to a 13-1 district semifinal win over North Fayette Valley.

“We got off to a fast start and were able to score early and often,” Jesup coach Bruce Wall said. “Everybody in our lineup swung the bat well and that’s exactly what we needed.”

Jack Miller connected for a two-run homer for the J-Hawks, who scored nine times in the first two innings.

Starting pitcher Nate Cagley worked out of trouble in the second inning and turned in a superb performance for Jesup. He allowed just one hit and struck out six batters.

North Fayette Valley scored its lone run in the second by drawing two walks and being hit by two pitches.

“Nate settled down after the second and really pitched well,” Wall said. “He got into a good rhythm after that and he did a good job out there.”

Eight of the nine batters in the J-Hawk lineup had at least one hit. Jesup improved to 25-3 overall with the home victory.

Kresser also tripled and scored as the J-Hawks finished with 13 hits despite hitting in only four innings.

Other area scores