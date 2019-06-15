WATERLOO -- Carter Schulte put together a masterpiece on the mound as Waterloo West upended Class 1A's second-ranked Don Bosco Saturday in the opening round of the Wahawk Invitational.
Schulte allowed just four hits and struck out 11 while walking one in a 9-1 West win.
Ten players collected base hits and six knocked in runs in a balanced attack for the Wahawks (6-10). Mitch Fordyce and Colby Adams drove in two runs each and Adams was the only West player with two hits.
Don Bosco lost for just the third time in 16 games.
The championship game of the tournament was cancelled because of the threat of severe weather.
COLUMBUS ROLLS: Waterloo Columbus erupted for a 14-1 win over North Tama and a 13-2 blowout of BGM Saturday at the North Tama Invitational.
Tristan Wright sparked the victory over North Tama with a pair of hits and four RBIs while Parker Westhoff also had two hits and Ben Sinnott drove in four runs. The Sailors broke the game open with a seven-run fifth that featured RBIs by Ben Leibold, Wright, Carter Gallagher and Sinnott's homer.
Blake Freeseman got the pitching victory with four innings of three-hit, one-run ball before John Rausch struck out the side to finish it in the fifth.
Leibold had a hot bat against BGM with a homer among his three hits and four RBIs. Sinnott doubled in two runs in the first inning while Ray Seidel, Freeseman and Leibold knocked in runs during a five-run fifth.
Wright, Seidel, Gallagher and Joe Dunlay all had multiple hits for Columbus (14-7-1).
Raush fired four shutout innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.
Softball
COLUMBUS TOPS DOWLING: Waterloo Columbus capped a successful weekend at the challenging Fort Dodge Invitational softball tournament with a 6-5 walk-off win over Class 5A West Des Moines Dowling Saturday.
The Maroons bolted to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first in a back-and-forth battle. Columbus, ranked fourth in Class 3A, took a 4-3 lead with a three-run third when Alivia Schultz doubled and scored on sister Sydney Schultz's two-run homer. Jenna Schott knocked in another run on a fielder's choice.
With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Taylor Hogan reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on Alivia Schultz's second double of the game.
Columbus' fifth-place game against Ballard was rained out. The Sailors take a 15-3 record to Janesville Tuesday. Dowling fell to 4-16.
CF SPLITS IN TOURNEY: Cedar Falls went 1-1 Saturday at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational.
The Tigers fell to Class 2A's fourth-ranked Jesup 7-2 and blanked Decorah 9-0.
Cedar Falls broke out to a 2-0 first-inning lead against Jesup, but the J-Hawks (15-4) scored four times in the fourth to turn the game around. Maddie McFarland and Gabby Townsend had two hits each for the Tigers.
Against Decorah, Cedar Falls piled up 16 base hits. Cyrah Rasmussen had a single, two doubles and a triple, Myah Brinker singled and homered and Jayden Koeppel singled twice to lead the offensive charge.
