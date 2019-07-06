WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus snuffed out a Waukon rally in the seventh inning on the way to a 7-4 non-conference baseball victory Saturday.
The Sailors (20-12-1) built a 7-0 lead through three innings. Tristan Wright and Robert Porth had a pair of hits each and Ben Sinnott contributed an RBI triple in the second inning.
Ben Leibold cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit, before the Columbus bullpen took over and survived a four-run seventh by the Indians (6-26).
Softball
C.R. KENNEDY 12-12, WATERLOO WEST 0-0: Cedar Rapids Kennedy played up to its No. 4 statewide ranking Saturday by blowing past Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
The Cougars (30-2) piled up 27 base hits over eight innings, including home runs by Kaylin Kinney and Izzy Wright. In the pitching circle, Kennedy surrendered just one hit to West (5-29) and struck out 14 batters.
EAST FALLS TWICE: Waterloo East gave Class 3A’s second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine a battle before suffering a lopsided loss to Davenport North Saturday at the Iowa City West Rick Doran Classic.
You have free articles remaining.
Louisa-Muscatine (30-3), last year’s Class 2A state champion, edged the Trojans 3-1 while Davenport North (9-17) posted a 16-4 victory in three innings. East fell to 4-33 on the season.
Columbus 7, Waukon 4
Waukon 000 000 4 — 4 5 2
Columbus 232 000 x — 7 9 1
WP — Leibold. LP — Headington. 3B — Sinnott (Col).
Records: Columbus 20-12-1, Waukon 6-26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.