Sailors sweep Cyclones in home doubleheader

WATERLOO – The Columbus Catholic Sailors swept the Denver Cyclones in a Monday in a North Iowa Cedar League baseball doubleheader.

In both games, strong pitching and steady hitting were the deciding factor as the Sailors won 7-0 and 12-3 at Sulentic Field.

“I think we’re starting to gel, everybody’s getting used to their roles. We’ve been harping on playing good defense and picking up the ball,” said Columbus coach Bob Etringer. “And when we do that, we’re successful.”

The first game was slow, with neither team generating a lot of offense through three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Columbus had a breakthrough by loading the bases with three singles, allowing senior Caden Hartz to knock the ball to left-center for two runs. Five more runs followed for a big inning, bringing every hitter on the rotation up to the plate.

“We’ve got hitters behind us, so I know our job is to play as a team,” said senior Carter Gallagher. “It’s not an ‘I’ game – I’m not going up there to hit a home run, I’m trying to get on base and I know my guys behind me will can do their job getting us in.”

One of the top hitters in the Columbus lineup, Gallagher had two hits for two RBIs and a run in the fourth.

The Cyclones shut them down for the remainder of the game, but the damage was done. Meanwhile, the pitching of sophomore Nick Merrifield and senior reliever Eli Morrow shut out Denver complete.

Columbus jumped on Denver for three in the first inning before Cyclone freshman Ryan Law drove in Denver's first run of the game. But it would be not enough as the Sailors continued to put balls in play.

“I was happy with how we competed,” said Denver coach Dustin Rewerts. “I think even at the plate, even though we didn’t put up a lot of offensive numbers… I was really happy with how today looked at the plate.”

Leading 5-3 in the fifth, Columbus put the game away when a sacrifice fly by Hartz and back-to-back doubles by senior catcher Alex Purdy and sophomore Thomas Steele kick started a five-run inning.

Morrow closed the door on Denver with three innings of shutout relief.

“It’s really easy when you have the fielders behind us,” Morrow said. “I know when the ball’s in play that they’ll make the play and get the out, so it’s really easy just to throw down the middle and I know they’ll get the outs.”

