Sailors beat J-Hawks 10-2 for fifth straight win

JESUP – Columbus Catholic brought its winning streak to five after defeating the Jesup J-Hawks 10-2 on Friday in a North Cedar League baseball game.

The Sailors only put up seven hits, but it proved more than enough to help them crash through Jesup’s defense and put the game away with six runs in the seventh inning.

“We stalled a little bit early,” Columbus coach Bob Etringer said. “It seems like this year, once we get through that first at-bat, it’s kind of lock-in, get zoned up. It gives you bigger innings going forward.”

The victory capped off a strong week for the Sailors that saw tehm put together a string of victories opening with a doubleheader sweep of Denver, followed by wins over Grundy Center and Aplington-Parkersburg.

The J-Hawks on the other hand after winning their first four games have now lost four of six.

Jesup senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert held Columbus in check for two innings, but the Sailors potent offense clicked in the third. After a pair of batters were hit by pitch, Carter Gallagher doubled for an RBI, and Connor Knudtson followed with a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.

“Sometimes you don’t have a great at-bat, but the more pitches you see, the more on-time you’ll be, the more you’ll see the off-speed, you’ll see the fastball, you’ll see how it comes out his hands,” Knudtson said. “So later in the game, you start barreling up balls.”

Meanwhile, Columbus pitcher Nick Merrifield pitched through five innings without giving up a run, after performing the same feat on Monday against Denver. In the bottom of the sixth, he finally gave one up when senior Carson Lienau hit a double deep to left. He got the rest of the way home with a sacrifice fly by fellow senior Cole Bucknell.

In the seventh, Columbus put the game away. Myles Garnder scored on a passed ball, Merrifield had a two-run single as did Thomas Steele and Jake Bradley also drove in a run.

Jesup mounted a mini rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring, but it wasnt enough.

Jesup coach Bruce Wall said it’s been a tough run for the J-Hawks, adding he hopes he hopes the hard games with strong opponents in turn will strengthen his team.

“We did start hot and we’ve been seeing everybody’s best pitchers – and that’s fine. I want our kids to be challenged throughout the year,” Wall said. “That will only set up better when we get into the postseason when we start seeing everybody’s best pitchers at that time as well.”

Jesup will play Union for a doubleheader on Monday. As for the Sailors, they’ll head to Gladbrook-Reinbeck Wednesday.

